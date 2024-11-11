China Vs Thailand Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Both Teams Take The Field To Loud Cheers

China women's hockey team at Paris Olympics 2024 FIH

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second match on the opening day of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) 2024 between China and Thailand at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. China, the silver medalists from the Paris Olympics, are the heavy favorites, while Thailand will be looking to pull off an upset. Stay tuned for all the live updates right here

LIVE UPDATES

11 Nov 2024, 02:42:14 pm IST CHN Vs THA, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: Kick Off The countdown begins, and play is on.

11 Nov 2024, 02:38:52 pm IST CHN Vs THA, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: Players Take The Field The players take the field with their escorts, meeting officials before the game begins. The national anthems will follow, starting with Thailand’s and then China’s.

11 Nov 2024, 02:35:05 pm IST CHN Vs THA, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: Match To Kick Off Soon Following a draw between Japan and Korea, we now head into the second fixture of the day between China and Thailand. The match will begin shortly, let’s get ready for the action.

11 Nov 2024, 02:10:59 pm IST CHN Vs THA, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: Titles So Far Both China and Thailand are yet to win a title, but China are stronger in comparison, having secured runner-up twice and finished third three times. On the other hand, the Thailand women’s team only reached fourth place once.