China Vs Thailand Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Both Teams Take The Field To Loud Cheers

CHN Vs THA, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: Kick Off
The countdown begins, and play is on.
CHN Vs THA, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: Players Take The Field
The players take the field with their escorts, meeting officials before the game begins. The national anthems will follow, starting with Thailand’s and then China’s.
CHN Vs THA, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: Match To Kick Off Soon
Following a draw between Japan and Korea, we now head into the second fixture of the day between China and Thailand. The match will begin shortly, let’s get ready for the action.
CHN Vs THA, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: Titles So Far
Both China and Thailand are yet to win a title, but China are stronger in comparison, having secured runner-up twice and finished third three times. On the other hand, the Thailand women’s team only reached fourth place once.
China Vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Live Streaming
Hockey fans across India can catch live coverage of the ACT 2024 on Sony Sports Ten 1 and DD Sports channels. Live streaming will also be available on SonyLIV.
The match is set to begin at 2:30 pm IST.