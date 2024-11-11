Hockey

China Vs Thailand Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Both Teams Take The Field To Loud Cheers

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Updates: China and Thailand face off in the second fixture at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. Stay tuned for live scores and updates right here from China vs Thailand exciting matchup

Minal Tomar
11 November 2024
China women's hockey team at Paris Olympics 2024 FIH
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second match on the opening day of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) 2024 between China and Thailand at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. China, the silver medalists from the Paris Olympics, are the heavy favorites, while Thailand will be looking to pull off an upset. Stay tuned for all the live updates right here
LIVE UPDATES

CHN Vs THA, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: Kick Off

The countdown begins, and play is on.

CHN Vs THA, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: Players Take The Field

The players take the field with their escorts, meeting officials before the game begins. The national anthems will follow, starting with Thailand’s and then China’s.

CHN Vs THA, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: Match To Kick Off Soon

Following a draw between Japan and Korea, we now head into the second fixture of the day between China and Thailand. The match will begin shortly, let’s get ready for the action.

CHN Vs THA, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: Check The Venue

CHN Vs THA, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: Titles So Far

Both China and Thailand are yet to win a title, but China are stronger in comparison, having secured runner-up twice and finished third three times. On the other hand, the Thailand women’s team only reached fourth place once.

China Vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Live Streaming

Hockey fans across India can catch live coverage of the ACT 2024 on Sony Sports Ten 1 and DD Sports channels. Live streaming will also be available on SonyLIV.

The match is set to begin at 2:30 pm IST.

