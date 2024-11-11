India Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Score: Team And Head Coach
The Indian women's national hockey team have undergone a lot of changes in the past months and now Salima Tete has been appointed as captain again. Harendra Singh is also back as head coach and ready for the title defence in Bihar.
India Squad:
Goalkeeper: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam.
Defenders: Udita, Jyoti, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary.
Midfielders: Neha, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami.
Forwards: Navneet Kaur (vice-captain), Preeti Dubey, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung.
India Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Score: India Starting XI
India Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Score: When Does Action Begin?
The India vs Malaysia match at the 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy takes place at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. The match begins at 4:45 PM IST.
India Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Score: Live Streaming Details
The India vs Malaysia match at the 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy is being broadcast on Sony Network and DD Sports, with live streaming available on SonyLIV app and website.
India Vs Malaysia, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: Nitish Kumar Meets Players
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joined the players for the national anthem of both teams. After meeting with both the team players, he joined them for the national anthem.
India Vs Malaysia, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: Kick-Off Soon
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was felicitated by Hockey India and he also clicked photos with both captains and the trophy. The head coaches of both teams gave their pre-match comments and the match is ready to kick off soon.
India Vs Malaysia, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: The Match Starts
With the whistle from the referee, the much-awaited match started and India women displayed an attacking gameplay. Savita Punia, the former Indian captain, nullified a brilliant pass from the Malaysian player in the first few minutes.
Q 1 - IND 0-0 MAS
IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: India Miss Penalty Kick
India and Malaysia both teams have lost one penalty corner each within the first 10 minutes.
IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: India Get Early Lead
Sangita Kumari's presence of mind played an important role in providing India an early lead in the game. India used their second penalty corner with captain Salima Tete taking it and Deepika passing that to Sangita near the goalpost, who just showed the direction to the ball.
Q1 - IND 1-0 MAS
IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: Missed Penalty Corner For India
The first quarter ended with India missing back-to-back penalty opportunities. Salima Tete took both shots but other players could not convert the pass into their second goal. India are still leading the game.
IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: Second Quarter Starts
After a short break, players are back to the field for the second quarter. India are leading in the game and the players are looking to double their lead. They are keeping the ball away from their opponents and trying to breach the Malaysian defence which has been very good so far.
Q2 - IND 1-0 MAS
IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: Malaysian Goalkeeper Denies India Another Goal
Indian players have been so good with their speed and control but Malaysian players have given them befitting reply with their super defence. India have been denied penetrating their defence thrice and now it is the time for India to find some other ways.
Q2 - IND 1-0 MAS
IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: India Miss Another Penalty Corner
Indian players managed to get another penalty corner after passing the ball to the Malaysian player's body but they did not manage to double their lead. It was their seventh penalty corner and India have only converted once.
Q2 - IND 1-0 MAS
IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: India In Lead At Half-Time
Indian player Jyoti asked for a referral in the last seconds of the second quarter for a touch of the ball on the Malaysian player. It was seen that the ball touched her foot and a penalty corner was awarded to the Indian team. After a hat-trick of penalty corners, whistle blew and the second quarter ended without a goal.
Q2 - IND 1-0 MAS
IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: Third Quarter Starts
The third quarter started with India getting their 11th penalty corner in the game. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke went with the ingestion but Indian players failed again to convert that into a goal.
Q3 - IND 1-0 MAS
IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: Malaysia Get Second Penalty Corner
Malaysia were awarded their second penalty corner of the game after the ball touched Jyoti's foot during the play near the Indian goalpost. Malaysia failed to convert that and Sharmila Devi found the ball and took that close to the opponent's goalpost but a poor pass missed the chance for the Indians.
Q3 - IND 1-0 MAS
IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: Preeti Dubey Scores India's Second Goal
India were granted another penalty corner and this time it was Navneet Kaur's brilliant pass which found Preeti Dubey's slight flick that saw the ball going into the goalpost.
Q3 - IND 2-0 MAS
IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: Udita Scores India's Third Goal
Udita was given the chance to hit the ball when India were awarded their another penalty corner. Salima Tete's pass found Udita who smashed the ball directly into the goalpost. India have hit back-to-back goals in the second quarter.
Q3 - IND 3-0 MAS
IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: Fourth Quarter Starts
The fourth and last quarter started with Savita Punia being benched and Bichu Devi Kharabam replacing her on the field. Indian players are eager to score more goals in the final quarter.
Q4 - IND 3-0 MAS
IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: Malaysia Trying Their Best
With less than 10 minutes left in the game, Malaysian players are giving their all but they are still unable to open their goal account. India have kept them at bay but they are still hopeful of some goals and trying their best.
Q4 - IND 3-0 MAS
IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: Sangita Kumari Strikes Again
Malaysian players entered India's circle and were trying hard for their first goal of the evening but a brilliant pass from Sharmila and the ball was in Sangita Kumari's possession near the Malaysian goalpost. She took the ball near and with a brilliant backhander, she scored her second goal of the day.
Q4 - IND 4-0 MAS
IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT Hockey 2024 Live Score: India Win!
India women won the game with a clean record of 4-0 in their opener against Malaysia. The opponents tried their best but Indian defence proved unbreakable and despite losing many penalty corners they managed to convert three of them and Sangita Kumari's brilliant last goal sealed the win for the defending champions.
Q4 - IND 4-0 MAS
That's All From Our Side!
India won their first match of the tournament against Malaysia with a convincing 4-0 margin. But, they missed some opportunities and the coach and captain will talk about them. That's all from our side for today. See you tomorrow for the match against Korea. Goodbye and goodnight!