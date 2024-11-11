India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch

India will aim to defend their Women's Asian Champions Trophy title as they take on five other teams in the 2024 edition of the tournament that begins Monday, November 11 in Bihar's Rajgir. (More Hockey News)
India will begin their title defence with an encounter against Malaysia. All teams will play five matches, once against each opponent, and the top four will move to semifinals and for the Indian team the first target would be a top four finish. India are the second highest ranked side in the tournament after China.
However, just like their male counterparts, Indian women will also want to dominate the tournament. A game against Malaysia would give the Salima Tete-led side an opportunity to start on a high.
This is also the first Asian 5tournament for the women's side under coach Harendra Singh.
India Squad For Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024:
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Udita, Jyoti, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary
Midfielders: Neha, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami
Forwards: Navneet Kaur (vice-captain), Preeti Dubey, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung
Check out how you can watch the India vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match live in India.
India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
When and where is the India vs Malaysia match at the 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy?
The India vs Malaysia match at the 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy takes place on Monday, November 11 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. Match begins 4:45 PM IST.
How to watch the India vs Malaysia match at the 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy?
The India vs Malaysia match at the 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy will be broadcast on Sony Network and DD Sports, with live streaming available on SonyLIV.