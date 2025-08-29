Asia Cup Hockey: Matter Of Great Joy That Bihar Is Host, Says PM Modi

Bihar is hosting the 2025 men's hockey Asia Cup in Rajgir
PM Narendra Modi has said that it is a matter of great pride for the state
The tournament begins August 19 with the final on September 7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that it was a matter of great pride that Bihar was hosting the hockey Asia Cup 2025. The Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 begins in the historic city of Rajgir in Bihar from Friday. August 29 which is also the National Sports Day due to the birth anniversary of arguably the greatest hockey player ever - Major Dhyan Chand.
"I extend my best wishes to all the participating teams, players, officials and supporters across Asia," he said on X.
"I am confident that this tournament will be full of thrilling matches, displays of extraordinary talent and memorable moments that will inspire future generations of sports lovers," Modi said.
"This consistent momentum reflects Bihar's growing infrastructure, grassroots enthusiasm and commitment to nurturing talent across diverse sporting disciplines," the prime minister said.
Bihar has hosted Khelo India Youth Games 2025, Asia Rugby U20 Sevens Championship 2025, ISTAF Sepaktakraw World Cup 2024 and Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in recent times to mark a new chapter in state's sports infrastructure history.
Hockey Asia Cup 2025
Hockey Asia Cup 2025 starts August 29 in Rajgir with eight teams from the continent vying for the trophy. Alongside the trophy, the winner of the tournament will also get a direct entry to the the 2026 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium. Top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semifinals, with the final scheduled on September 7.
India at Hockey Asia Cup 2025
India start as the favourites for the tournament but South Korea are the defending champions.
India are in Pool A alongside Kazakhstan, China and Japan. Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia join defending champions Korea in Pool B.
Kazakhstan, set to play their first Asia Cup in over three decades, and Bangladesh replaced Pakistan and Oman, both of whom withdrew from the event.