Asia Cup Hockey: Matter Of Great Joy That Bihar Is Host, Says PM Modi

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 starts August 29 in Rajgir with eight teams from the continent vying for the trophy. Alongside the trophy, the winner of the tournament will also get a direct entry to the the 2026 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan Matches Confirmed In FIH Pro League 2025-26
Hockey captains pose ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir. | Photo: X/TheHockeyIndia
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bihar is hosting the 2025 men's hockey Asia Cup in Rajgir

  • PM Narendra Modi has said that it is a matter of great pride for the state

  • The tournament begins August 19 with the final on September 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that it was a matter of great pride that Bihar was hosting the hockey Asia Cup 2025. The Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 begins in the historic city of Rajgir in Bihar from Friday. August 29 which is also the National Sports Day due to the birth anniversary of arguably the greatest hockey player ever - Major Dhyan Chand.

"I extend my best wishes to all the participating teams, players, officials and supporters across Asia," he said on X.

"I am confident that this tournament will be full of thrilling matches, displays of extraordinary talent and memorable moments that will inspire future generations of sports lovers," Modi said.

"This consistent momentum reflects Bihar's growing infrastructure, grassroots enthusiasm and commitment to nurturing talent across diverse sporting disciplines," the prime minister said.

Bihar has hosted Khelo India Youth Games 2025, Asia Rugby U20 Sevens Championship 2025, ISTAF Sepaktakraw World Cup 2024 and Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in recent times to mark a new chapter in state's sports infrastructure history.

Related Content
Related Content

Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 starts August 29 in Rajgir with eight teams from the continent vying for the trophy. Alongside the trophy, the winner of the tournament will also get a direct entry to the the 2026 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium. Top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semifinals, with the final scheduled on September 7.

India at Hockey Asia Cup 2025

India start as the favourites for the tournament but South Korea are the defending champions.

India are in Pool A alongside Kazakhstan, China and Japan. Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia join defending champions Korea in Pool B.

Kazakhstan, set to play their first Asia Cup in over three decades, and Bangladesh replaced Pakistan and Oman, both of whom withdrew from the event.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'Richest Board Can't Stream Matches': Fans Vent Ire At BCCI As It Fails To Provide Duleep Trophy Live Streaming

  2. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  3. Duleep Trophy: Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran Miss Quarter-final

  4. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

  5. Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Round 2 Wrap: Iga Swiatek Fends Off Suzan Lamens, Naomi Osaka Registers Victory

  2. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Eases Past Alexei Popyrin To Continue Title Defence

  3. Coco Gauff vs Donna Vekic Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Hailey Baptiste Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  2. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025 Round Of 16: SatChi Beat Chinese Duo 2-1

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang, BWF World C'ships: Indian Shuttler Enters Paris Quarter-Final With Ease

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Makes The Quarterfinals After Commanding Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rajasthan Gives Detailed Guidelines On Stray Dog Management After SC’s August 11 Order

  2. Could Trump’s Tariffs Rekindle Friendship Between Russia, India, And China?

  3. Bihar Voter List Revision: 1.95 Lakh Applications, 25,000 Disposed So Far

  4. The Hunter’s Dilemma: Kerala’s Rap Icon Vedan, His Radical Voice, and the Weight of Allegations

  5. Himachal Pradesh Flood: Beas River Overflow Washes Away Parts of Iconic Old Manali

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Pope Leo Appeals To End The Conflict In 'The Holy Land', Calls For A Permanent Ceasefire

  2. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  3. Ukraine Says Russian Attack Kills Three, Injures 12

  4. OpenAI To Introduce Safeguards In ChatGPT After Teen Suicide Lawsuit

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

Latest Stories

  1. Param Sundari Advance Booking Report: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sells 10K Tickets

  2. Horoscope Today, August 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  3. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  4. Surat Workers On Edge As Trump’s Tariff Triggers Mass Layoffs In Diamond Industry

  5. Yamuna In Delhi Breaches Danger Mark At Old Railway Bridge, Flood Alert Issued

  6. Mizoram Bans Beggary: Assembly Passes Bill With Rehabilitation And Livelihood Plans

  7. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  8. Ekta Kapoor Issues Warning To Aspiring Actors Against Fake Casting Calls For Balaji Telefilms