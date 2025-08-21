WSL: England Star Lauren James To Miss Chelsea’s Opener After Euros Injury

Lauren James, who played a key role in the Blues’ WSL title triumph under Sonia Bompastor’s debut season, picked up an injury during international duty with England this summer.

Chelsea's Lauren James on international duty with England.
  • Lauren James will miss the start of Chelsea’s WSL title defence after sustaining an injury on England duty

  • The 23-year-old starred in England’s Euro triumph but has battled recurring injuries, including hamstring and lower-leg issues

  • Chelsea confirmed James will undergo rehabilitation and remain sidelined for an unspecified period

Chelsea have confirmed they will begin their Women's Super League title defence without Lauren James due to injury. 

James, who starred for the Blues as they won the WSL title in Sonia Bompastor's first season in charge, sustained an injury while on international duty with England this summer.

The 23-year-old played a starring role for the Lionesses during their European Championships triumph, starring in four of the six games, including their win in the final over Spain. 

James scored twice at the tournament, but was forced off at half-time during both their semi-final win over Italy and in the showpiece match due to a niggling issue. 

The winger endured an injury-hit season for the Blues in 2024-25, playing just nine matches in the WSL, but still managed to register three goals and one assist. 

She suffered a hamstring injury while playing for England against Belgium in April, and also spent an extended period on the sidelines with a lower-leg problem. 

Chelsea confirmed that James will "undergo a period of rehabilitation" with the club, and will be sidelined for a "period of time."

Bompastor's side claimed their sixth consecutive WSL title last season as part of their treble, topping the league with two games to spare and securing a record points total.

They begin their campaign on September 5 with a mouth-watering clash against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. 

