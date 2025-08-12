Women's Super League Transfers: Brighton Sign Maelys Mpome From Chelsea, Rosa Kafaji From Arsenal

Maelys Mpome joined Chelsea from Montpellier at start of 2024-25
Made just eight appearances in all competitions
Arsenal forward Rosa Kafaji signs with Brighton on season-long loan deal
Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the signing of Maelys Mpome from Women's Super League champions Chelsea.
The French defender becomes the Seagulls' sixth permanent acquisition of the transfer window, having already secured the services of the likes of two-time Serie A winner Moeka Minami.
Mpome joined Chelsea from Montpellier at the start of last season, but made just eight appearances in all competitions as the Blues won the Women's Super League, FA Cup and League Cup.
"We're pleased to have Maelys with us," Brighton head coach Dario Vidosic said. "She's had some exposure to the WSL already, and we feel she can really develop with us.
"She's a versatile defender with a lot of good attributes, and we're looking forward to working with her."
Brighton have also signed Arsenal forward Rosa Kafaji on a season-long loan deal.
The Sweden forward made 19 appearances for the Gunners last season after arriving from Hacken, but could only register a single goal.
"She's a versatile attacker who shows plenty of promise in the front line," Vidosic added. "She's a fantastic addition to the team for our new campaign."