Chelsea Vs Barcelona: Ewa Pajor Salvages Draw For Unbeaten UEFA Women's Champions League Winners

Barcelona and Chelsea's latest clash at at Stamford Bridge ended in a 1-1 draw
Ellie Carpenter got the lead for Chelsea in the 16th minute
Ewa Pajor struck the equalizer for Barcelona in the 24th minute.
Barcelona continued their unbeaten start to this season's Champions League with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Ewa Pajor secured a point for last season's runners-up after Ellie Carpenter put the Blues ahead with a stunning finish, but the Australian also missed a golden opportunity for the hosts late on in London.
Sonia Bompastor's side took the lead after 16 minutes when Aggie Beever-Jones played Carpenter into acres of space in the attacking half of the pitch, and the marauding full-back drove with the ball before firing past Cata Coll at her near post.
But that lead lasted just eight minutes after Chelsea failed to clear a poor corner from Barcelona, allowing Pajor to compose herself before smashing her strike into the roof of the net in a crowded box.
After first-half delays caused by technical problems took some momentum out of the match, the Blues thought they had a winner when Catarina Macario headed the ball in with her first touch after coming on as a substitute, but it was ruled out for offside following a VAR check.
And then with 10 minutes to go, Carpenter played a give-and-go with Macario in the box to get herself into a shooting position on the edge of the six-yard box, but she failed to hit the target from close range as she looked to find the bottom-left corner.
Data Debrief: All in from Carpenter
A draw was arguably the fair result, with Chelsea producing 0.99 expected goals (xG) to Barcelona's 0.91 as both sides registered three shots on target from nine total attempts.
The total of nine shots from both teams is their lowest from their four Champions League games so far this campaign.
Although Carpenter will regret missing her chance to defeat the Spanish champions, she produced a fantastic performance all over the pitch for the Blues.
Carpenter recorded the most shots for her team (three), the second-most touches (71), completed passes (38), and interceptions (three), while also winning five of her eight duels.