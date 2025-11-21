Chelsea Vs Barcelona: Ewa Pajor Salvages Draw For Unbeaten UEFA Women's Champions League Winners

Ewa Pajor saving strike helped Bacelona maintain their unbeaten run against Chelsea by 1-1 in the UEFA Women's Champions League at Stamford Bridge

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chelsea Vs Barcelona: Ewa Pajor Salvages Draw For Unbeaten UEFA Womens Champions League Winners
Ewa Pajor celebrates as she scores an equaliser against Chelsea to maintain the unbeaten streak of Barcelona of the season Photo: Opta
info_icon

  • Barcelona and Chelsea's latest clash at at Stamford Bridge ended in a 1-1 draw

  • Ellie Carpenter got the lead for Chelsea in the 16th minute

  • Ewa Pajor struck the equalizer for Barcelona in the 24th minute.

Barcelona continued their unbeaten start to this season's Champions League with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Ewa Pajor secured a point for last season's runners-up after Ellie Carpenter put the Blues ahead with a stunning finish, but the Australian also missed a golden opportunity for the hosts late on in London.

Sonia Bompastor's side took the lead after 16 minutes when Aggie Beever-Jones played Carpenter into acres of space in the attacking half of the pitch, and the marauding full-back drove with the ball before firing past Cata Coll at her near post.

But that lead lasted just eight minutes after Chelsea failed to clear a poor corner from Barcelona, allowing Pajor to compose herself before smashing her strike into the roof of the net in a crowded box.

After first-half delays caused by technical problems took some momentum out of the match, the Blues thought they had a winner when Catarina Macario headed the ball in with her first touch after coming on as a substitute, but it was ruled out for offside following a VAR check.

And then with 10 minutes to go, Carpenter played a give-and-go with Macario in the box to get herself into a shooting position on the edge of the six-yard box, but she failed to hit the target from close range as she looked to find the bottom-left corner.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: All in from Carpenter

A draw was arguably the fair result, with Chelsea producing 0.99 expected goals (xG) to Barcelona's 0.91 as both sides registered three shots on target from nine total attempts.

The total of nine shots from both teams is their lowest from their four Champions League games so far this campaign.

Although Carpenter will regret missing her chance to defeat the Spanish champions, she produced a fantastic performance all over the pitch for the Blues.

Carpenter recorded the most shots for her team (three), the second-most touches (71), completed passes (38), and interceptions (three), while also winning five of her eight duels.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A Command Proceedings|PAK-A 93/5 (13.4)

  2. India Vs South Africa: Proteas Announce Captains For ODI, T20I Series; Anrich Nortje's Return Confirmed

  3. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Mitchell Starc Sets Rare Ashes Record On Day 1 In Perth

  4. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test Preview: Rishabh Pant Steps Up As Hosts Eye Redemption In Guwahati

  5. Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Engagement: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Couple

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Jungle Raj’ Redux: Inside the Criminal Reality of NDA’s Bihar Mandate

  2. Delhi Maha Yagya Cancelled After Temple Priest Backs Out; Heavy Police Presence At Nehru Park

  3. TMC MP Questions UIDAI's Sharing Of 'Deactivated' Aadhaar List With ECI In Bengal

  4. The Congress’ Vote Chori Campaign In Bihar: A Catch-22 Situation

  5. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  2. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  5. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. UK Covid-19 Inquiry: Government Acted “Too Late”, Early Measures Could Have Saved 23,000 Lives

  3. COP30 Fire In Belem Triggers Mass Evacuation; 13 Suffer Smoke Inhalation

  4. The US Did Not Send An Official Delegation To COP For The First Time. Does It Matter?

  5. Nepal Imposes Curfew, Bans Public Gatherings Amid Renewed ‘Gen Z’ Protests

Latest Stories

  1. Skeletons in the Ocean: Are Coral Reefs Beyond the Point of Recovery?

  2. How The Family Man Subverts Bollywood’s Familiar Spy Script

  3. Two UP Men Arrested For Sharing Classified Shipyard Data With Pakistan

  4. India A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st SF: Ripon Stars As BAN-A Seal Super Over Win

  5. 120 Bahadur X Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Farhan Akhtar Starrer War Drama

  6. Heavy Rain Alert for South India: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala Brace for Extended Wet Spell

  7. Daily Horoscope For November 21, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Libra, And Capricorn

  8. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?