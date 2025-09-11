Women's Super League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Preview: Prediction, Fixtures To Watch – All You Need To Know

Women's Super League produced 18 goals on the opening day of the new campaign
WSL champions Chelsea defeated Man City 2-1
The Gunners got up and running with a 4-1 thrashing of newly promoted London City Lionesses on matchday one
The Women's Super League produced 18 goals, derby day triumphs and an opening-day hat-trick upon its return to action, and matchday two may offer more of the same.
Sonia Bompastor and Chelsea kick-started their title defence with a battling victory over Manchester City, but they were not the only side to get their season off to a fine start.
Manchester United and Everton both scored four goals in their comprehensive wins over Leicester City and Liverpool, respectively, while Tottenham left it late to edge out West Ham.
This week sees more intriguing battles across the top flight, with the Citizens hoping to get their first victory under new boss Andree Jeglertz at home to Brighton.
Everton mark the start of their first season at their new home in Goodison Park against Spurs, while Liverpool, the London City Lionesses, Leicester and West Ham will all be looking to get their first wins on the board.
But which way does the Opta supercomputer predict this weekend's matches will go? Let's find out.
WEST HAM UNITED V ARSENAL
The first of two Friday fixtures to kickstart the weekend's actions sees West Ham welcome Arsenal to Chigwell Construction Stadium.
The Gunners got up and running with a 4-1 thrashing of newly promoted London City Lionesses on matchday one, with Olivia Smith living up to her £1m price tag with a stunning strike which led to Arsenal's comeback after falling behind to Kosovare Asllani's penalty.
West Ham, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to London rivals Tottenham, with Beth England's late spot-kick leading to their defeat, and things are not expected to get better here for the Hammers.
Rehanne Skinner's side are handed just a 15.1% chance of picking up all three points by the Opta supercomputer, while Arsenal won 66.9%. A draw is predicted to happen in 18% of the 10,000 pre-match simulations.
That is perhaps down to West Ham's poor run against Arsenal in the WSL, losing 11 of their 13 league meetings against the Gunners (W1 D1), though their sole win did come at home in February 2024 (2-1).
Indeed, only Chelsea (12) have inflicted more defeats on West Ham in the WSL than Arsenal (11), with the Gunners (3.1) also averaging more goals per game against the Hammers in the competition than any other side.
A win for Arsenal will see them win their first two games of a WSL season for the first time since 2022-23. Prior to this, they had won their opening two league games in each of the previous five campaigns.
MANCHESTER CITY V BRIGHTON
The other fixture on Friday takes place at Joie Stadium, with Manchester City taking on Brighton, with both sides aiming to pick up their first win of the campaign.
Jeglertz was handed a baptism of fire in his WSL bow, but his City team put in a credible performance, despite losing 2-1 to champions Chelsea in the league's curtain-raiser.
Brighton were held to a goalless draw by Aston Villa despite attempting 18 shots at Sabrina D'Angelo's net, their third-most efforts without scoring in a WSL match (after 20 vs Birmingham City in January 2021 and 20 vs Bristol City in September 2019).
The Seagulls have, however, won two of their last four away games in the WSL (L2), as many victories as in their previous 11 matches on the road in the top-flight (D2 L7), but the likelihood of them springing a surprise here are slim.
Dario Vidosic's team are given just a 7% chance of victory, the lowest win probability among all teams in the WSL this weekend. City, meanwhile, are handed a mammoth 81.6%.
The Citizens have won 11 of their 13 WSL meetings with Brighton (D1 L1), with only Arsenal (13) inflicting more defeats on the Seagulls than City, and a win here could be crucial if Jeglertz's side are to keep pace at the summit.
LONDON CITY LIONESSES V MANCHESTER UNITED
Following a brief pause in matchday two action on Saturday, the London City Lionesses resume proceedings by welcoming Manchester United to Copperjax Community Stadium.
The WSL newcomers were beaten 4-1 by Champions League winners Arsenal, while the Red Devils made a winning start to their campaign with a 4-0 rout against Leicester City.
This will be the first league meeting between London City and United since the 2018-19 WSL2 campaign, when the Lionesses were beaten 8-0 away and 5-0 at home.
United have also won all 12 of their previous WSL matches against newly promoted opposition, keeping 10 clean sheets and scoring 33 goals in the process, and they are expected to continue that run here according to the Opta supercomputer.
Marc Skinner's side won 76.2% of the pre-match simulations, compared to their opponents' 10.4%. The likelihood of the Lionesses claiming a draw is marginally higher at just 13.5%.
And after her heroics with England at Euro 2025, United midfielder Ella Toone started the new WSL season with a goal and an assist against Leicester, and she could be expected to have a say here.
Indeed, since the start of 2025, only Elisabeth Terland (13 – seven goals, six assists) has recorded more league goal involvements for United than Toone (nine – six goals, three assists).
LEICESTER CITY V LIVERPOOL
Both sides, who were comfortably beaten in their opening match of the season, square off at King Power Stadium, with Leicester taking on Liverpool.
The Foxes were thumped by Man United, while Liverpool were on the receiving end of a Merseyside derby rout by Everton, led by debutant Ornella Vignola's stunning hat-trick.
Leicester did the double over Liverpool in their debut WSL campaign back in 2022-23 (1-0 away, 4-0 home) but have won just one of four league meetings with the Reds since (D1 L2), though it was in this fixture last term (2-1).
But Liverpool have often struggled with trips to Leicester. Indeed, they have lost three of their last four away games against the Foxes in all competitions, except for a 4-0 victory on the final day of the 2023-24 season.
However, Leicester's struggles have been in attack. Since the beginning of last season, they have scored fewer goals than any other ever-present side in the WSL (21), recording a MD1 low tally of just four shots in their opening weekend defeat.
And the Opta supercomputer has predicted that will hinder them against the Reds, with Leicester winning 31.6% of the data-led simulations to Liverpool's 43.1% win probability.
ASTON VILLA V CHELSEA
Champions Chelsea are also in action on Sunday as they face Aston Villa off the back of their hard-fought victory over Man City on matchday one.
Chelsea's chances of making it two wins from two sit at 77.5%, while Villa, who drew their opening game against Brighton, are given a 9.8% chance of victory. A draw is handed a 12.7% chance of happening, though that seems unlikely given the Blues' fine record against Villa.
Indeed, Chelsea have won each of their five WSL away games against Villa by an aggregate score of 15-0, keeping nine clean sheets in 10 overall meetings with the Villans in the top-flight.
Chelsea have also lost just one of their last 18 matches away from home in the WSL (W15 D2). The Blues have won their opening away game in just one of the last seven league campaigns (D4 L2), although that came last season in a 7-0 victory at Crystal Palace.
But Sonia Bompastor's side managed just eight shots in their 2-1 win on MD1, which was the lowest number of attempts that the Blues have managed in a WSL game since February 2021 vs Arsenal (also eight).
Villa, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last six matches in the WSL (W5 D1), which is the Villans' longest streak in the competition since a run of seven between January and March 2023, a stretch which came to an end after a 3-0 home loss to Chelsea.
Ellie Carpenter also had a productive debut for the Blues, grabbing an assist for Aggie Beever-Jones against City. She could become the first player to provide an assist in both of her first two games for a side in the WSL since Torbin Heath for Man Utd in October 2020.
EVERTON V TOTTENHAM
After a disappointing eighth-place finish in 2024-25, Everton kicked off the new season in style with a 4-1 rout against rivals Liverpool and will be hoping to build some more momentum on their Goodison Park bow against Tottenham in the final game of the weekend.
Spurs also started the season with a win, but it is the Toffees who are predicted to build on their impressive Merseyside derby showing, according to the Opta supercomputer.
Everton emerged victorious in 48.4% of the pre-match simulations, with a draw given a 25.8% probability, with Spurs given the exact same chance of a win.
The Toffees are unbeaten in each of their six previous WSL home games against Spurs (W3 D3), though they have drawn three of the last four, while Tottenham are unbeaten in each of their last four league meetings with Everton (W1 D3).
This will be Everton's sixth WSL game played at Goodison Park but first as their new permanent home. The Toffees have won just one of their previous five matches at the venue (D2 L2), but it was their most recent in November last season in the Merseyside derby (1-0).
But one player to look out for is Vignola, who became only the second player in WSL history to score a hat-trick on their debut (also Kiko Seike last season).
She scored with each of her three shots, and the Spaniard could become only the second player to net in each of her first two outings for Everton in the competition after Natasha Dowie in 2011.