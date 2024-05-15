Emma Hayes is determined to enjoy the thrill of a title race going to the wire in her final days as Chelsea boss. (More Football News)
Following their defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League, Chelsea's hopes of winning a trophy to mark Hayes' final season in charge looked slim heading into the run-in of the WSL season.
Yet Manchester City's defeat to Arsenal, combined with an 8-0 victory for Chelsea over Bristol City last time out, has left the Blues in with a great chance.
With the goal difference having swung in Chelsea's favour, victory over Tottenham on Wednesday would see Hayes' team go into the final day of the WSL season in top spot.
And while the pressure is on, Hayes is eager to have fun as she soaks in her final matches of a 12-year tenure.
"I'm going to enjoy being in this position," Hayes said.
"You don't often get into a position where you are competing for a title going into the last two games of a season. For those of us who have won titles, we know how hard it is.
"I’m happy to be in the position we're in. I know we have two tough games but I'm looking forward to them.
"You can't win everything all of the time. But to be in a position to compete for our fifth title in five years, I'd like to see another team do that over the next five years. The reason I say that is nobody really understands how hard that is to keep winning.
"To be in a position to compete for that, that’s all I wanted the team to be in. I just want them to enjoy the next two games."
Tottenham have lost all eight of their WSL games against Chelsea by an aggregate score of 20-5, with the Blues the only team Spurs have never won at least a point against in the competition.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have lost three games in the WSL this season, their most since also recording three defeats during the 2016 campaign.
After facing Spurs, Chelsea round off their season with a trip to FA Cup winners Manchester United, while City take on Aston Villa in their final game.