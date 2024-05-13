Arsenal have announced that Women’s Super League all-time record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema will leave the club at the end of the season. (More Football News)
The 27-year-old signed for Arsenal in 2017 from Bayern Munich, scoring 125 goals and providing 50 assists in 172 appearances in all competitions.
She won the WSL title in 2018-19 and lifted three Conti Cups during her time with the Gunners.
Her tally of 79 goals is a league-high record, with the Netherlands international earning the Golden Boot in two consecutive seasons, also setting a league record for the most goals scored in a single season with 22.
In a video posted on Instagram, Miedema said: "After seven special years, it’s time for my Arsenal journey to come to an end.
"To have represented a club like this, with so much history and tradition, has been an absolute honour.
"So, above all else, I would like to say thank you for making this chapter of my life so memorable."
Miedema struggled with injuries during her last two seasons at Arsenal, suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in December 2022 that kept her out for 10 months before having to undergo knee surgery in March, limiting her to 13 appearances this season.
Reports suggest that Manchester City are favourites to sign the striker on a free transfer when her contract expires at the end of the season.