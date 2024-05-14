Arsenal will play most of their Women's Super League matches at the Emirates Stadium in the 2024-25 season. (More Football News)
The Emirates will be used as the Gunners' main ground, staging at least eight WSL matches and three Women's Champions League group games should they progress that far.
Jonas Eidevall's side will play the remainder of their games, including cup ties, at their long-standing home of Meadow Park.
Arsenal averaged an attendance of 52,029 - including two sell-outs and three WSL attendance records, across the six matches they played at the Emirates this term.
And the move has been championed by sporting director Edu.
"There's great passion for our women's team right across our club," he said. "We are one club, with a vision to win major trophies across our men's and women's teams.
"This move supports this ambition, and we can't wait to continue this amazing journey with our supporters."