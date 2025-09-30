Arsenal News: William Saliba Signs New Long-Term Contract - Check Details

Arsenal have announced that William Saliba has signed a new long-term contract with the club, with reports suggesting that the centre-back has extended his stay until 2030.
The defender, who joined the Gunners in 2019 from Saint-Etienne, has chalked up 104 Premier League appearances for the Londoners, helping them to three consecutive second-place finishes.
The 24-year-old has been at the heart of an Arsenal defence that has conceded the fewest goals (63 combined) in the league over the past two seasons.
The France international, who has racked up 28 appearances for Les Bleus so far, was named in UEFA's Team of the Tournament at Euro 2024, as well as in back-to-back PFA Teams of the Season (2023-24 and 2024-25).
“I feel proud of myself because I first signed in 2019, and now in 2025, I'm still here to extend my contract. I'm so happy," Saliba said in an interview with the club's website.
“I feel at home. We have a good team, we have a good squad, we have good staff. The coach is perfect for me, so it's the best place to be.
“I enjoy every day when I have the chance to wear this shirt. I try to give everything, and now I’ll give even more to this club and to the fans.”
The boyhood Arsenal fan could be in line to mark his contract extension with a start against Olympiacos in the Champions League on Wednesday, having featured as a second-half substitute in the Gunners' win over Newcastle United on Sunday.
Manager Mikel Arteta added: "William is loved by all the players and staff, and that speaks volumes about his character, commitment and attitude every day.
"Since joining us, William has grown so much, embraced responsibility, and has created a strong connection with our supporters and everyone at the club.
"We know there is still so much to come from him and will continue to work together to keep improving with the clear ambition of winning major trophies."