West Ham 0-0 Everton: Jordan Pickford's Stoppage-Time Save Earns Toffees A Crucial Premier League Point

Jordan Pickford made a stunning save deep into stoppage time as West Ham were held to a 0-0 draw by Everton at London Stadium. (More Football News)
Julen Lopetegui is seemingly under increasing pressure at West Ham, and though the hosts created the better chances in the end, it was a largely flat performance on Saturday.
Substitute Danny Ings, who had tested Pickford in the 87th minute, thought he had won it in the 93rd with a deflected attempt, but Everton’s goalkeeper produced a fine fingertip stop.
Pickford had been beaten earlier in the second half when Crysencio Summerville struck the post, after Jesper Lindstrom had seen a header kept out by Lukasz Fabianski at the other end.
The stalemate leaves West Ham in 14th in the Premier League, two places above Everton, heading into the international break.
Data Debrief: Shot stoppers steal the show
In a game that lacked quality from either side during the contest, a draw was perhaps a fair result and can be used as a positive heading into the international break.
While Everton registered 18 shots compared to West Ham's 11, the Toffees had to rely on Pickford on several occasions to take a point back to Goodison Park.
Pickford made six saves for Everton, but Fabianski, at the other end, was also on form. He produced four stops as both goalkeepers played pivotal roles in earning their team a valuable point.