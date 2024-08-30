Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained

Billie Eilish's Oscar-winning song "What Was I Made For?" has recently sparked a new trend on TikTok with a feline twist. Thanks to AI, the track has been reimagined with melancholy cat meows replacing Eilish's vocals, accompanied by AI-generated images of cats. This quirky remix has captured the attention of TikTok users, leading to over 942,000 videos featuring the trend.
Many AI-generated cat images feature adorable felines dressed in cute outfits, often inspired by famous cartoon cats like Garfield.
The meow remix trend isn’t limited to Billie Eilish’s song; other tracks such as Rihanna’s "Diamonds" and Sia’s "Unstoppable" have also been transformed with similar feline-inspired twists.
A video from the TikTok account mpwild played a significant role in popularizing the trend, with their AI-generated cat videos garnering millions of views.
The clip features a forlorn ginger cat being harassed by white cats at school and trying to alter its fur color to fit in. The emotional content of the video resonated with viewers, many of whom took to the comments to express their feelings. One user remarked, "Bro why does this actually make me wanna cry HELP".
Another viewer commented, "Can't let the gang know I cried to these". A third person admitted, "This got me sobbing."