Dopamine Menu TikTok: How To Boost Happiness And Beat Doomscrolling With The Latest Trend

Ready to boost your mood and fend off doomscrolling? Discover the latest TikTok trend: the dopamine menu, a delightful list of activities to brighten your day and keep you engaged offline.

We’re all about a good TikTok trend, and the latest one to dominate our feeds is both surprisingly wholesome and perfect for the end of summer: the dopamine menu. Just last week, we were embracing mindfulness and demureness; the week before that, we were all about cucumbers. Now, it’s time for a new wave of joy.

The dopamine menu is essentially a thoughtfully curated list of activities that bring you happiness in your daily life, such as baking, making your bed, or exercising. Celebrities like Eva Longoria and TikTok favorites like Matilda Bea are among those sharing their dopamine menus on the app.

What is this trend, and where did it originate? Here’s your essential guide to dopamine menus and how to create your own.

How Did The Dopamine Menu Trend Start?

The concept of a dopamine menu has been around for several years, but it gained significant traction on TikTok this summer.

The trend really took off after TikTok creator Payton Sartain shared a video about creating a dopamine menu to help herself avoid doomscrolling. The voiceover she used in the video has since become popular, with many other creators using it to showcase their own dopamine menus. This sound is now closely associated with the trend.

In her video, Sartain explains, "I recently discovered the concept of a 'dopamine menu' which is basically your go to list of things you can do to feel good throughout your day, so you don't default to doom scrolling on social media."

TikTok users have embraced this idea, using Sartain's sound to accompany videos of their dopamine menus. These menus often feature picture galleries of activities and items that bring them joy, such as going for a cold plunges, coffee, bubble baths, and fresh flowers.

Many TikTokers have also taken the trend a step further by creating videos of themselves crafting their dopamine menus on paper, showcasing the different activities they've chosen to give themselves a dopamine boost.

What Is A Dopamine Menu?

Dopamine menus have actually been around for several years and are sometimes called "dopamenus." In terms of the scientific meaning, dopamine is the feel-good hormone released when your brain anticipates a reward.

People with ADHD often have lower dopamine levels, and in 2020, Jessica McCabe, who runs the YouTube channel 'How to ADHD,' introduced the concept of a dopamine menu in her video 'How to Give Your Brain the Stimulation It Needs.' She designed it as a tool for those with ADHD to help stimulate their brains and boost dopamine levels, rather than spending hours doomscrolling on social media.

How To Create A Dopamine Menu?

Creating a dopamine menu is easy and enjoyable. Here's a quick guide:

  1. Starters: Short, quick activities that give a dopamine boost in a few minutes. Examples: dancing to a favorite song, having a snack, or hugging a pet.

  2. Mains: Time-consuming activities that take about an hour. Examples: baking, journaling, walking, or planning a trip.

  3. Sides: Activities to do alongside more mundane tasks. Examples: listening to music, a podcast, or an audiobook.

  4. Desserts: Occasional indulgences that might not always leave you feeling great. Examples: scrolling TikTok or watching TV.

  5. Specials: Rare treats that feel extra rewarding. Examples: booking a holiday, going to a concert, or getting a massage.

To create your dopamine menu, pick activities you enjoy for each category, write them down, and keep them handy for when you need a mood boost.

