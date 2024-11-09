Football

Wolves 2-0 Southampton: Pablo Sarabia Nets Fastest-Ever Premier League Goal In Hosts' First Win Of Season

Wolves not only secured their first Premier League victory of the season, but the win against Southampton also ended their 13-game winless streak in the English top-flight (P11 W1 D3 L7)

Wolverhampton Wanderers earned their first Premier League win of the season as they beat Southampton 2-0 at Molineux. (More Football News)

Pablo Sarabia scored Wolves’ fastest-ever Premier League goal to give them the breakthrough with only one minute and 48 seconds on the clock. 

Southampton left-back Ryan Manning had a goal overturned by the VAR 10 minutes later for Mateus Fernandes’ foul on Nelson Semedo in the build-up. 

But Matheus Cunha’s stunning strike early in the second half ended hopes of a Saints comeback, as the Brazilian added to his assist for the first goal. 

Southampton continued to see more of the ball and probed for a goal, but the Wolves defence held firm to secure a crucial victory in a battle between the relegation strugglers.  

The result meant Wolves climbed up to 18th in the table with six points, while it is Southampton who now occupy the bottom spot with four points from 11 matches.

Data Debrief: Wolves end winless run

Their previous win had come against Luton Town back in April when goals from Hwang Hee-chan and Toti Gomes secured a 2-1 victory. 

It was also their first clean sheet in 23 Premier League games, with their previous shutout coming against Sheffield United in February (1-0).

Southampton, meanwhile, are now winless in their last 13 away Premier League games (D2 L11) and are the first to lose nine consecutive away matches in the league since Norwich City in 2021.

