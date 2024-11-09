Brentford 3-2 Bournemouth: Yoane Wissa Brace Powers Bees To Thrilling Premier League Victory

Yoane Wissa’s brace helped Brentford claim another thrilling win as they twice came from behind to defeat Bournemouth 3-2 at the Gtech Community Stadium. (More Football News)
It was another high-scoring Premier League affair for Thomas Frank’s side at home, as his side have now scored three or more goals in their last three home wins.
They had to work hard for the three points, however, as Evanilson profited from a mistake from Sepp van den Berg to open the scoring early in the first half.
Wissa’s header cancelled out that opener before the break, while Mikkel Damsgaard got them back on level terms just one minute after Justin Kluivert had restored Bournemouth’s lead in the second half.
However, Wissa delivered the winner nine minutes later with a lovely dink to get the Bees back to winning ways after their heartbreaking late defeat to Fulham on Monday.
Brentford leapfrog their opponents into 10th on 16 points, with Andoni Iraola’s side one point behind them in 11th.
Data Debrief: Wissa leads the way for the Bees
Only Erling Haaland (19) has now scored more non-penalty goals in the Premier League in 2024 than Wissa (15).
He has scored in each of his last five home Premier League games (7 goals), becoming the second player to do so for Brentford in the competition after Bryan Mbeumo, who did so last month against Ipswich.
The pair have been pivotal to Frank's side. Either Mbeumo or Wissa have had a hand in 68% of Brentford's goals in the Premier League this season.
Bournemouth have also profited from the form of their striker. Evanilson is the first Bournemouth player to score in three successive league games since Dominic Solanke in December 2023.