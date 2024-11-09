Does Arsenal Need 'Reset' After Three Losses? Arteta Refuses To Hit Panic Button Ahead Of Chelsea Clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta does not think that the club need a "reset", despite having failed to win any of their last three Premier League matches. (More Football News)
The Gunners have taken just one point from matches against Bournemouth, Liverpool and Newcastle, leaving them fifth and seven points behind Arne Slot's side at the summit.
They were also beaten 1-0 by Inter in the Champions League in midweek, meaning it is back-to-back defeats in all competitions and just two wins in six.
But despite their ropey form, Arteta wasn't willing to press the panic button.
"I don't think about [needing a reset]," he told a press conference. "Nobody works harder than me, I guarantee you that.
"We don't need a reset. In one particular aspect we need to go from 95 [effort] to 100. I will not tell you what that is."
Arteta's side travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face Chelsea, who come into the game on the back of an 8-0 thrashing of Noah in the Europa Conference League.
However, the Spaniard will be confident of returning to winning ways against a favoured opponent during his time as a Premier League boss.
Of all managers to face Chelsea at least 10 times in the top-flight, only Kenny Dalglish (77%) has a higher win rate against the Blues than Arteta (60% - W6 D2 L2).
The absence of captain Martin Odegaard has been felt keenly in the Arsenal team, having picked up an injury playing for Norway in the September international break.
He made a stoppage-time cameo against Inter in midweek to return to first-team action and will be in the squad to face Chelsea on Sunday.
Declan Rice, meanwhile, missed the Champions League game through injury and is also a doubt for the trip to Stamford Bridge.
"I have to be very vague on [Rice] because there is no clarity on if he is going to be fit or not for the weekend," said Arteta.
"He hasn't trained yet and it is not clear yet whether he is going to be available."