Premier League: Ayto Replaces Edu As Arsenal Place Sporting Director On Gardening Leave

Edu will spend the next six months on gardening leave, while assistant sporting director Jason Ayto will take up his role during the search for a full-time replacement. (More Football News)
The news comes after the announcement earlier in the week that Edu was to leave Arsenal to work with Evangelos Marinakis' multi-club group, which includes Nottingham Forest.
The Gunners are giving themselves a long window to replace their sporting director and are prepared to wait for the right candidate.
Despite his abrupt departure partway through the season, the feeling towards Edu is of gratitude after installing a robust structure that the club can now work with.
The Brazilian is known to be a friend of Marinakis, who values the esteem in which Edu is held by his peers.
The salary offered to him for his move, as reported by Sky Sports News, would mean only Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery earn more than him among Premier League managers.
The role itself, meanwhile, will see Edu act as the CEO of the group.