Werder Bremen Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Bundesliga Matchday 2 Clash

Bayern Munich hammered 9 goals against Dinamo Zagreb in the UCL, and will looking to continue their ominous form in the domestic circuit

Bayern Munich have started the season strongly under new coach Vincent Kompany. Photo: X/FCBayernEN
Bayern forward Harry Kane fired warning to his clubmates that they need to tighten up despite scoring freely in Europe and in Bundesliga. (More Football News)

Despite netting four times in Bayern’s record-breaking 9-2 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday, Kane seemed more concerned with the two soft goals the team conceded just after half-time.

“We need to learn. We spoke about, already this season, continuing the performance from the first half. Each first half we’ve played has been really good this season. The second half has kind of dropped off,” Kane told broadcaster DAZN after the game.

“We got away with it today because we were able to step up another gear but against the top opposition we could get punished for that, so we need to try and iron that out.”

Bayern has scored a scarcely believable 24 goals in five games in all competitions under Kompany — nine of them by Kane — but hasn’t faced top-class opposition yet.

Bayern now head to Werder Bremen, who have draw two and won one in Bundesliga this season.

Werder Bremen beat Tuchel’s team 1-0 in January. Bremen, ninth last season, will be Kompany’s first opponent that finished in the top half of the table.

Werder Bremen Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming Details

When is the Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2024/25 match?

Bayern Munich play Wolfsburg on Saturday, September 21. The kick off time is 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2024/25 match?

Sony Sports Network has the India broadcasting rights for the Bundesliga 2024-25 season. The Sony Ten TV channels will telecast the matches live in India.

The matches will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

