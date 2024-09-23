Stuttgart 5-1 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga: Undav Brace Leads Rout

Deniz Undav scored a brace as a rampant Stuttgart put on a spectacular display to stun Borussia Dortmund 5-1 on Sunday. (More Football News)
Nuri Sahin's Dortmund side went into the clash unbeaten in the Bundesliga this season, but that run was emphatically ended.
Undav got Stuttgart off to a flying start inside five minutes at the MHP Arena when the forward found Maximilian Mittelstadt's pass, stormed into the box and fired into the far bottom corner.
Last season's runners-up tore apart the shocked visitors' defence, with Mittelstadt providing Ermedin Demirovic with a chipped cross to head home and double Stuttgart's lead in the 21st minute.
After Enzo Millot added a third for the hosts, former Stuttgart man Serhou Guirassy reduced Dortmund's deficit with a goal in the 72nd minute.
But substitute El Bilal Toure and Undav made matters worse as they added another goal each to Stuttgart's tally.
Dortmund sit eighth in the Bundesliga with seven points from four matches, while Stuttgart are sixth with the same points but a better goal difference.
Data Debrief: Mittelstadt toys with BVB
On his 180th appearance, Stuttgart's Mittelstadt assisted twice in the same Bundesliga match for the first time.
Against no other team has he set up more top-flight goals than against Dortmund, who mustered just 0.49 xG to Stuttgart's 3.01.
Stuttgart, meanwhile, have now scored at least three times in each of their last six home games in the Bundesliga, a new club record. They are also unbeaten in 14 home games in the top flight.