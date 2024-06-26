Football

USA Vs Panama, Live Streaming Copa America 2024: When, Where To Watch Group C Match

Here is how you can watch USA Vs Panama Group C, Matchday 2 at Copa America 2024 in India and in other places of the world

USA National Football Team.
The United States Men’s National Team is all set for the high-stakes Copa America Group C match against Panama to be held on June 27, Thursday at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (More Football News)

The USA led by Tyler Adams are riding high on their solid 2-0 victory over Bolivia in the opening match with Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun providing the two goals.

Panama, on the other hand, faced a 3-1 defeat against Uruguay in their campaign opener. And now, with the talented players like Amir Murillo (who netted the one goal) and Freddy Gondola, the team led by Anibal Godoy is eager to earn points and pride.

USA Vs Panama: Head To Head

Matches Played - 24

USA Won - 16

Panama Won - 2

Drawn - 6

Here is how you can watch USA Vs Panama Group C, Matchday 2 at Copa America 2024 in India and in other places of the world:

When is USA Vs Panama, Copa America 2024 Group C Match?

The USA Vs Panama Group C, Matchday 2, Copa America 2024 game will be played on June 27, Thursday (Friday, June 28 at 3:30 AM IST) at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Georgia.

United States goalkeeper Matt Turner. - null
USA Vs Panama, Copa America 2024: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head Record, Key Players

BY Stats Perform

Where To Watch USA Vs Panama, Copa America 2024 Group C Match?

As of now, there is no broadcast or streaming of the Copa America 2024 in India.

However, you can click HERE to check where Copa America is being aired or streamed in different parts of the world.

USA Vs Panama, Copa America 2024 Squads

United States

  • Goalkeepers: 1- Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest), 25- Sean Johnson (Toronto FC), 18- Ethan Horvath (Cardiff).

  • Defenders: 2- Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), 23- Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), 24- Mark McKenzie (Genk), 16- Shaq Moore (Nashville), 13- Tim Ream (Fulham), 3- Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), 5- Antonee Robinson (Fulham), 12- Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), 22- Joe Scally (Borussia Moenchengladbach).

  • Midfielders: 4- Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), 15- Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), 14- Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), 8- Weston McKennie (Juventus), 6- Yunus Musah (Milan), 7- Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest),17- Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven).

  • Forwards: 11- Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), 20- Folarin Balogun (Monaco), 9- Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), 10- Christian Pulisic (Milan), 26- Josh Sargent (Norwich), 21- Tim Weah (Juventus), 19- Haji Wright (Coventry).

Panama

  • Goalkeepers: 22 -Orlando Mosquera (Maccabi Tel Aviv), 1 -Luis Mejia (Club Nacional),12 -Cesar Samudio (CD Marathón)

  • Defenders: 4 -Eduardo Anderson (Deportivo Saprissa), 3 - Jose Cordoba (Norwich City), 15 - Eric Davis (FC Kosice), 19 - Ivan Anderson (Fortaleza CEIF), 23 - Michael Murillo (Marseille), 2 - Cesar Blackman (Slovan Bratislava), 24 - Edgardo Farina (CSD Municipal), 25 - Roderick Miller (Turan-Tovuz IK), 18 - Omar Valencia (NY Red Bulls).

  • Midfielders: 5- Abdiel Ayarza (Cienciano), 20 -Anibal Godoy (Nashville SC), 8 -Adalberto Carrasquilla (Houston Dynamo FC), 6- Cristian Martínez (Al Jandal), 7 - Jose Luis Rodriguez (Famalicao), 10 - Edgar Bárcenas (Mazatlan FC), 14 - Jovani Welch (Académico Viseu FC), 13 - Freddy Gondola (Maccabi Bnei Reineh), 16 - Carlos Harvey (Minnesota United FC), 21 - Cesar Yanis (AD San Carlos), 26-Kaiser Lenis (Jaguares de Cerdoba)

  • Forwards: 11-Ismael Díaz (CD Universidad Catolica), 17 -José Fajardo (CD Universidad Católica), 9 -Eduardo Guerrero (Zorya Lugansk).

