USA Vs Jamaica Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch QF 1st Leg On TV And Online

Mauricio Pochettino’s first competitive test as U.S. coach will take place Thursday night at Kingston, Jamaica, when the Americans play the Reggae Boyz in the first leg of a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal. (More Football News)
While the U.S. has 19 wins, three losses and 10 draws in a rivalry dating to 1988, the Americans have just three wins, one loss and six draws at The Office, as Independence Park is known. The Jamaicans are coached by former England manager Steve McClaren.
Pochettino replaced Gregg Berhalter after the U.S. failed to advance past the first round of the Copa America and began his tenure with a pair of friendlies last month, a 2-0 win over Panama and a 2-0 defeat at Mexico.
The second leg of the series is Monday in St. Louis, and the winner advances to a semifinal on March 20 at Inglewood, California. The U.S. won the first three editions of the tournament.
USA vs Jamaica, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals 1st Leg Live Streaming
When is USA vs Jamaica, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-final 1st Leg match?
The USA vs Jamaica, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-final 1st Leg match will be played on Friday, November 15 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be telecast at 8 PM local time in Kingston, Jamaica.
As for the United States -
|Eastern Time, Thurs, Nov. 14, 8 p.m.
|Central Time, Thurs, Nov. 14, 7 p.m.
|Mountain Time, Thurs, Nov. 14, 6 p.m.
|Pacific Time, Thurs, Nov. 14, 5 p.m.
Where to watch USA vs Jamaica, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-final 1st Leg match?
The said match can be streamed on the CONCACAF Go YouTube page. However, geo-restrictions rule apply.