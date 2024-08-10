USA Vs Brazil, Paris Olympics 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch USA vs BRA Women's Gold Medal Match

We head into the final two days of the 2024 Paris Olympics, and we will finally get a winner from the women's football event as The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) take on Brazil in the final of the Paris 2024 Olympics football tournament at the Stade de France on Sunday. (Full Coverage | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)
The USA vs Brazil Olympics football final at Paris 2024 sees Marta in her final game in Brazilian colours as she takes the field for one last time before hanging up her boots.
For the USWNT, the Emmay Hayes-led side are eyeing a fifth Olympic gold and have won all of their matches so far in the Paris 2024. They topped their Group B with three wins, including a 2-1 win over the Matildas.
USA vs Brazil women’s football head to head
This will be their third meeting in the Olympics with the previous two coming in Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008. On both occasions, the USWNT defeated Brazil to clinch a gold medal.
Overall, these two have met 40 times with USWNT winning 32 of those to Brazil's three. Five have been draws.
When is USA Vs Brazil, Women's football gold medal match at Paris Olympics 2024?
USA women's football team will play their final match against Brazil in Paris Olympics 2024 on Saturday (August 10), 2024.
What time is USA Vs Brazil, Women's football gold medal match at Paris Olympics 2024?
USA women's football team will lock horns against Brazil in the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics 2024 starting at 8:30 PM IST.
The Paris Olympic Games will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the same will also be available on JioCinema app and website.