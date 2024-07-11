Football

Uruguay Vs Colombia: URU Players Clash With Fans After Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Defeat To COL

Marcelo Bielsa's team were beaten 1-0 as Jefferson Lerma's first-half header proved decisive for Colombia, who held on after Daniel Munoz was sent off on the stroke of half-time

Uruguay players fight with fans in North Carolina
info_icon

Uruguay players clashed with fans in the stands after their Copa America semi-final defeat to Colombia, with captain Jose Gimenez describing the situation as a "disaster". (More Football News)

Marcelo Bielsa's team were beaten 1-0 as Jefferson Lerma's first-half header proved decisive for Colombia, who held on after Daniel Munoz was sent off on the stroke of half-time.

After the match, footage shared on social media showed Uruguay players climbing into the stands at the Bank of America Stadium and clashing with fans wearing Colombia shirts.

Players' family members were caught up in the violence, leading Gimenez to lash out at tournament organisers on the official broadcast. 

Uruguay's players argue with fans at the end of a Copa America semifinal soccer match against Colombia in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. - (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Darwin Nunez & Co Engage With Fans Amid Fight - Watch Video

BY Associated Press

"Let me say something before they cut you off because they won't let us speak into the microphone, they don't want me to say anything about what's going on but this is a disaster," Gimenez said.

"Please be careful, our families are in the stands, there are newborn babies. It was a disaster; there was no police and we had to defend our families.

"This is the fault of two or three people who had a few too many drinks and don't know how to drink."

CONMEBOL released a statement condemning the violence after the match, saying: "Our work is based on the conviction that soccer connects and unites us through positive values.

"There is no place for intolerance and violence on or off the field."

The full-time whistle also precipitated an on-pitch altercation involving fans and staff from both teams.

Asked about the incidents in his post-match press conference, Bielsa said: "I thought the incident ended with some arguments on the field and when I saw that happening I went to the locker room.

"I thought that they were thanking the fans for their support. But then I learned that there were some problems over there, unfortunately."

