Football

URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024 Semi-Final: Suarez Feels 'The Flame Is Dying Out' As Retirement Draws Closer

Luis Suarez admitted that "the flame is dying out" as he edges towards the end of his career

Uruguay forward, Luis Suarez
info_icon

Luis Suarez admitted that "the flame is dying out" as he edges towards the end of his career. (More Football News)

Suarez is currently at the Copa America with Uruguay, who topped their group with three wins from three.

Unlike in previous tournaments where he was the main man, the 37-year-old has been limited to just two substitute appearances so far, with Marcelo Bielsa steering the side towards younger talents.

Despite only playing for eight minutes in total, Suarez, who is Uruguay's all-time top scorer with 68 goals, is determined to enjoy what is likely his final major tournament for his country.

"I'm enjoying every moment very much," Suarez told AUF TV.

"It is something that at my age, as you get older, you enjoy it more and more whether you're playing a lot or playing a little, because you know that the flame of football is dying out.

"I'm just one more [player in the squad], you've already seen it. Playing or not playing, I'm happy with the part I'm doing and trying to help as much as I can."

While Suarez was at Atletico Madrid, head coach Diego Simeone described a crucial period in the 2020-21 title race as entering the 'Luis Suarez zone', as they used his experience to get them over the line.

With Uruguay, though, Suarez is putting his faith in the young players to get the job done against Brazil.

"I hope [the zone] doesn't appear in this Copa because that would mean that Uruguay is doing well and that it's not necessary," the forward added.

"If it's needed, we'll be there because we hope to write another chapter in the national team.

"This group gave a very big blow in the World Cup qualifiers by beating Brazil and Argentina. They earned that power on the pitch by showing that they can beat anyone.

"The time has come to prove it, and it's a great test for us."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad Propel India To 182/4 Against A Sloppy Zimbabwe In Harare
  2. Nellai Royal Kings Vs Salem Spartans, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NRK Vs SS Match
  3. India Start 'New Chapter' With Gautam Gambhir's Appointment As Head Coach: Roger Binny
  4. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Toss Update: India Elect To Bat First At Harare - Check Playing XIs
  5. ENG Vs WI 1st Test Toss Update: England Elect To Field First At Lords' - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Copa America 2024: Scaloni Hopes To 'Convince' Di Maria To Reverse Argentina Retirement Call
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024 Semi-Final: Suarez Feels 'The Flame Is Dying Out' As Retirement Draws Closer
  3. Mason Greenwood Transfer: Marseille Boss Roberto De Zerbi Will Not Prejudge Man Utd Outcast
  4. ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final: De La Fuente Praises 'Touch Of Genius' From Yamal In France Triumph
  5. Uruguay Vs Colombia Semi-Final, Copa America 2024: Lorenzo Not Mentioning Unbeaten Streak
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Enters Wimbledon 2024 Semi-Final After Injured Alex De Minaur Withdraws
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Jasmine Paolini Breezes Into Last Four After Dispatching Emma Navarro
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Tommy Paul Test To Reach Semi-finals
  4. Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner Battled Dizziness And Illness In Daniil Medvedev Defeat
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic's Inspiring Story - From Nothing To Reaching 1st Major Semifinals
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai BMW Accident: Accused Mihir Shah Called Girlfriend 40 Times After Car Crash; Police Likely To Detain Her
  2. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
  3. ED Names AAP Accused In Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Can A Political Party Be Prosecuted For Money Laundering?
  4. Haryana: High Court Orders Opening Of Shambhu Border Within 7 Days
  5. SC Judge Sanjiv Khanna Recuses From Considering Review Pleas On Same-Sex Marriage
Entertainment News
  1. 'Thangalaan' Trailer: Chiyaan Vikram Takes Us To The World Of 'Sacrifice, Sweat And Bloodshed'
  2. Elvish Yadav Summoned By ED In Connection With Money Laundering Case Related To Snake Venom Case
  3. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Jyotika, And Others Attend The Mumbai Screening Of Sudha Kongara's Directorial
  4. Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Voice Message Was The 'Highlight' Of Wedding Day For Zaheer Iqbal
  5. 'Indian 2': Martial Arts Instructor Files Complaint Seeking Ban Against The Use Of Varma Kalai In The Film
US News
  1. Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Always Wears A Face Mask, Demands 'Mask Mandates'
  2. Seabirds Chase Tropical Storms, Use Them For Foraging: Study
  3. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  4. NYC Heatwave: So Hot, Even A Bridge Couldn't Handle It
  5. Most NRIs Looking To File ITR By July 31: What Challenges Do They Face?
World News
  1. Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Always Wears A Face Mask, Demands 'Mask Mandates'
  2. Seabirds Chase Tropical Storms, Use Them For Foraging: Study
  3. 'Dad Tried To Kill Us...': Sydney House Fire Stuns Australia After Man Traps Wife, 7 Children In Burning House
  4. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  5. Indonesia Working Towards Visa-Free Entry For India, China And More | Details
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Spain Beat France 2-1 To Reach Euro Final; Messi Scores To Take Argentina To Copa Final
  7. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row