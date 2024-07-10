URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024 Semi-Final: Suarez Feels 'The Flame Is Dying Out' As Retirement Draws Closer

Luis Suarez admitted that "the flame is dying out" as he edges towards the end of his career. (More Football News)
Suarez is currently at the Copa America with Uruguay, who topped their group with three wins from three.
Unlike in previous tournaments where he was the main man, the 37-year-old has been limited to just two substitute appearances so far, with Marcelo Bielsa steering the side towards younger talents.
Despite only playing for eight minutes in total, Suarez, who is Uruguay's all-time top scorer with 68 goals, is determined to enjoy what is likely his final major tournament for his country.
"I'm enjoying every moment very much," Suarez told AUF TV.
"It is something that at my age, as you get older, you enjoy it more and more whether you're playing a lot or playing a little, because you know that the flame of football is dying out.
"I'm just one more [player in the squad], you've already seen it. Playing or not playing, I'm happy with the part I'm doing and trying to help as much as I can."
While Suarez was at Atletico Madrid, head coach Diego Simeone described a crucial period in the 2020-21 title race as entering the 'Luis Suarez zone', as they used his experience to get them over the line.
With Uruguay, though, Suarez is putting his faith in the young players to get the job done against Brazil.
"I hope [the zone] doesn't appear in this Copa because that would mean that Uruguay is doing well and that it's not necessary," the forward added.
"If it's needed, we'll be there because we hope to write another chapter in the national team.
"This group gave a very big blow in the World Cup qualifiers by beating Brazil and Argentina. They earned that power on the pitch by showing that they can beat anyone.
"The time has come to prove it, and it's a great test for us."