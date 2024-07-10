Football

Uruguay Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Semi-Final 2 Preview: Los Cafeteros' Streak Vs La Celeste's Dream - What's Next?

Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte scored the winning goal in the fifth round of a 4-2 penalty kick victory over Brazil in the quarterfinals after the teams played to a scoreless draw Saturday night

Colombia Football Team At Copa America 2024
Colombia National Football Team at Copa America 2024. Photo: X | @Copa America
info_icon

Uruguay is two wins away from a record-setting 16th Copa America title. Colombia is red hot, having gone 27 consecutive matches without a loss. (More Football News)

Something has to give Wednesday night when the two South American powers clash in the tournament's semifinals at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The winner will face Lionel Messi and defending champion Argentina, which beat Canada 2-0 in the other semifinal, on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Florida.

It was a physical match that included 41 fouls and just four shots on goal.

But it was a costly win. Uruguay's Nahitan Nández was sent off with a red card in the 74th minute for a dangerous tackle and defender Ronald Araújo sustained a muscle injury. Both are out against Colombia.

Now comes another tough test in surging Colombia, which steamrolled into the semis with a dominant 5-0 win over Panama as Jhon Córdoba, James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz all scored in the first half.

“It is a team that has been working together for a while, and that allows them to have a good start together,” said Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Bielsa said the choppy nature of the match against Brazil made it difficult for both teams to show their skills, but he expects a much more entertaining matchup against offensive-minded Colombia.

Colombia has outscored its opponents 11-2 so far in the tournament.

“We have great players and they have great players," Bielsa said. "Both teams are going to adjust.”

While it may not have been pretty, the win moved Uruguay a step closer to reaching the finals for the first time since winning it all 13 years ago.

Uruguay's resilience — and pesky defense — was on full display after holding Brazil scoreless over the final 15 minutes despite playing a man down.

“Of course it gives us confidence because we eliminated Brazil,” said Uruguay midfielder Maximiliano Araujo. “It reassures us.”

BY Associated Press

The win impressed Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo.

“Uruguay has a strong competitive spirit and that is the main challenge for us,” said Lorenzo said.

Still, Colombia's momentum has been building throughout the tournament.

Cordoba, Díaz and Daniel Munoz have each scored two goals and Rodriguez has a tournament-high five assists. Their passing has been on target, their shot selection superb and game management strong.

But they'll face a Uruguay team that is largely built on its defense. Uruguay has only allowed one goal in its previous four Copa America matches.

“(Colombia) has very important weapons," Maximiliano Araujo said. "It's going to be a very demanding game for us.”

Bielsa believes slowing down Díaz is key.

“If we defend with 40 meters behind us, Díaz is going to lick his lips. But if we defend the entire game in front of our area, he likes it too,” Bielsa said. "In games you imagine him attacking and preventing the opponent from attacking.”

Colombia is looking to advance to the championship game for the first time since 2001 when it beat Brazil 1-0.

Lorenzo knows his team is playing well.

“The (unbeaten) streak is not something that I mention ever,” Lorenzo said. “Tomorrow is our most important match."

He also knows how important the game is to the country, which has rallied behind the national team.

“We have gotten to the semifinals because we have been focused," Lorenzo said. "We are confident in the plan we have put together for every team. Having made it this far, every detail matters."

