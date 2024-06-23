United States Vs Bolivia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group C, Matchday 1

The United States, playing on home soil as the 2024 Copa America hosts, are all set to kick off their journey against Bolivia on Monday, June 24 (IST). the Stars and Stripes, American team aims to make a strong run in the tournament and start with a victory over Bolivia at AT&T Stadium. (More Football News)
In stark contrast, Bolivia enters the tournament as the underdog with a FIFA ranking of 84, the lowest among all participants. Coach Antonio Carlos Zago faces an uphill battle considering their weak ranking and recent struggles.
This year's Copa America features 16 teams, including 10 South American sides and six CONCACAF (North and Central America and the Caribbean) invitees.
Here is how you can watch United States Vs Bolivia Copa America 2024 Group C, Matchday 1 in India and in other places of the world.
When to watch United States Vs Bolivia Group C, Matchday 1 Copa America 2024 game?
The United States Vs Bolivia Copa America 2024 Group C, Matchday 1 game will be played on Monday, June 24 at 3:30AM IST.
Where to watch United States Vs Bolivia Group C, Matchday 1 Copa America 2024 game?
As of now, there is no broadcast or streaming of the Copa America 2024 in India.
However, you can click HERE to check where Copa America is being aired or streamed in different parts of the world.
Squads
United States
Goalkeepers: 1- Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest), 25- Sean Johnson (Toronto FC), 18- Ethan Horvath (Cardiff).
Defenders: 2- Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), 23- Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), 24- Mark McKenzie (Genk), 16- Shaq Moore (Nashville), 13- Tim Ream (Fulham), 3- Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), 5- Antonee Robinson (Fulham), 12- Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), 22- Joe Scally (Borussia Moenchengladbach).
Midfielders: 4- Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), 15- Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), 14- Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), 8- Weston McKennie (Juventus), 6- Yunus Musah (Milan), 7- Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest),17- Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven).
Forwards: 11- Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), 20- Folarin Balogun (Monaco), 9- Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), 10- Christian Pulisic (Milan), 26- Josh Sargent (Norwich), 21- Tim Weah (Juventus), 19- Haji Wright (Coventry).
Bolivia
Goalkeepers: 23- Guillermo Viscarra (The Strongest), 1- Carlos Lampe (Bolívar), 12- Gustavo Almada (Universitario).
Defenders: 3- Diego Medina (Always Ready), 17- Roberto Carlos Fernández (Baltika), 24- Marcelo Suárez (Always Ready), 2- Jesús Sagredo (Bolívar), 21- José Sagredo (Bolívar), 4- Luis Haquin (Ponte Preta), 5- Adrián Jusino (The Strongest), 25- Yomar Rocha (Bolivar).
Midfielders: 6- Leonel Justiniano (Bolívar), 16- Boris Cespedes (Yverdon), 15- Gabriel Villamil (LDU), 22- Héctor Cuéllar (Always Ready), 20- Fernando Saucedo (Bolívar), 14- Robson Matheus (Always Ready), 7- Miguel Terceros (Santos), 10- Ramiro Vaca (Bolívar), 26- Adalid Terrazas (Always Ready).
Forwards: 13- Lucas Chávez (Bolívar), 8- Jaume Cuéllar (Barcelona Atlétic), 18- Rodrigo Ramallo (The Strongest), 9- César Menacho (Blooming), 11- Carmelo Algarañaz (Bolívar), 19- Bruno Miranda (The Strongest).