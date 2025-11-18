Japan Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Daichi Kamada Strikes! JAP Take Lead Against BOL| JAP 1-0 BOL

Japan Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Daichi Kamada Strikes! JAP 1-0 BOL
That's a Goal! Japan strikes in the 4th minute of the game. It was a wonderful assist by Takefusa Kubo and Daichi Kamada converted it into the first goal of the match. Japan lead by 1-0.
Japan Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: 1st Half Begins! JAP 0-0 BOL
The players are on the field as the match is about to begin. The formalities are completed and the match has started just as the whistle is blown. Japan is playing with a 3-4-2-1 formation while Bolivia is going with 4-3-3.
Japan Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Japan Starting XI
Japan Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Bolivia Starting XI
Japan Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Where To Watch
There are only a select countries and platforms where the match will be televised live. If you have access to ESPN+ in the United States and the DAZN app in Japan, then you can watch the match live.
Unfortunately, the match will not be streamed live in India, but you can always stay tuned with us to get timely updates of the much-awaited encounter between the two teams.
Japan Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Match Details
Match- Japan vs Bolivia, International Friendly
Venue- National Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Date- November 18, 2025
Time- 3:45 PM (IST), 7:15 PM (JST), 6:15 AM (BOL)
Japan Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Hello!
Welcome to our blog! We’re back with live coverage of the Japan vs Bolivia International Friendly 2025. Stay tuned for all the updates.