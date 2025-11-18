Japan Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Daichi Kamada Strikes! JAP Take Lead Against BOL| JAP 1-0 BOL

Japan Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Japan national football team celebrating a win. Photo: X/ @jfa_en

Japan vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the International Friendly between Japan and Bolivia at the National Stadium in Tokyo. Japan, already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, come off a strong run of form, including a 3-2 comeback win over Brazil and a 2-0 victory against Ghana, with key players like Ayase Ueda, Koki Ogawa, and Daichi Kamada leading the attack. Bolivia, aiming to build momentum ahead of the inter-confederation playoffs in March, finished seventh in CONMEBOL qualifying and have mixed results recently, including a 1-0 win over Brazil. Head coach Oscar Villegas will rely on young talents such as Diego Arroyo, Miguelito, and Enzo Monteiro as they look to challenge the Blue Samurai.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Nov 2025, 03:59:57 pm IST Japan Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Daichi Kamada Strikes! JAP 1-0 BOL That's a Goal! Japan strikes in the 4th minute of the game. It was a wonderful assist by Takefusa Kubo and Daichi Kamada converted it into the first goal of the match. Japan lead by 1-0.

18 Nov 2025, 03:46:08 pm IST Japan Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: 1st Half Begins! JAP 0-0 BOL The players are on the field as the match is about to begin. The formalities are completed and the match has started just as the whistle is blown. Japan is playing with a 3-4-2-1 formation while Bolivia is going with 4-3-3.

18 Nov 2025, 03:33:32 pm IST Japan Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Japan Starting XI Los once de Japón para enfrentar a Bolivia está madrugada

🇯🇵⚽🇧🇴 pic.twitter.com/hOZgJkY4A3 — Víctor Quispe Perca (@EstadisticoBo) November 18, 2025

18 Nov 2025, 03:32:29 pm IST Japan Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Bolivia Starting XI LOS ONCE DE LA VERDE

Así forma Bolivia para enfrentar esta madrugada a Japón desde las 06.15 en Tokio.

🇧🇴⚽🆚🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/viOUuFoBep — Víctor Quispe Perca (@EstadisticoBo) November 18, 2025

18 Nov 2025, 03:19:50 pm IST Japan Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Where To Watch There are only a select countries and platforms where the match will be televised live. If you have access to ESPN+ in the United States and the DAZN app in Japan, then you can watch the match live. Unfortunately, the match will not be streamed live in India, but you can always stay tuned with us to get timely updates of the much-awaited encounter between the two teams.

18 Nov 2025, 03:12:44 pm IST Japan Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Match Details Match- Japan vs Bolivia, International Friendly Venue- National Olympic Stadium, Tokyo Date- November 18, 2025 Time- 3:45 PM (IST), 7:15 PM (JST), 6:15 AM (BOL)