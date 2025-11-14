South Korea 0-0 Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly: Tigers Of Asia Welcome La Verde To Daejeon

South Korea vs Bolivia Live Score, FIFA International Friendly 2025: Follow the play-by-play updates from the KOR vs BOL match at Daejeon World Cup Stadium on November 14, 2025

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
South Korea vs Bolivia, FIFA international friendly match on November 14, 2025.
Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA international friendly match between South Korea and Bolivia at the Daejeon World Cup Stadium on Friday, November 14, 2025. The Taegeuk Warriors will prepare for the upcoming FIFA World Cup with a tricky contest against an in-form South American opponent. Bolivia have made their way into the World Cup play-offs, and will look to put up a proper fight against Heung-min Son and co. Follow the live scores and updates from the South Korea vs Bolivia match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

South Korea Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly: 41' KOR 0-0 BOL

Saved again. Enzo Monteiro lets fly with a right-footer from outside the box, but the keeper gets behind it cleanly to make a comfortable save.

South Korea Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly: 33' KOR 0-0 BOL

Bolivia go close again. Enzo Monteiro tries his luck from a tight angle on the left, but his right-footed effort flies high over the bar. Smart pick-out from Gabriel Villamíl.

South Korea Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly: 27' KOR 0-0 BOL

Big chance denied. Enzo Monteiro cuts in from the left and fires a low right-footer, but Kim Seung-Gyu stands firm in the middle of the goal to push it away. Nice setup by Fernando Nava.

South Korea Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly: 20' KOR 0-0 BOL

South Korea have bossed the stats so far, enjoying three-fourths of the ball as well as having two shots, compared to Bolivia's none. The visitors, however, are trying to push ahead. A free-kick from near the middle of the park is floated in dangerously, but the Korean defence clear somehow.

South Korea Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly: 11' KOR 0-0 BOL

A massive chance early on for Jae-sung Lee. A corner is floated in which finds the attacker completely unmarked in the box. However, his diving header is saved by the goalkeeper and cleared by the defence.

South Korea Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly: Kickoff! | KOR 0-0 BOL

The pre-match formalities are done. The crowd are out in full force at Daejeon, and the South Korean side get tonight's friendly match underway. Stay tuned!

South Korea Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly: Preview

South Korea enter this clash at Daejeon World Cup Stadium off the back of an unbeaten third round in World Cup Qualifiers, aiming to build on a 2-0 win over Paraguay after a heavy 5-0 loss to Brazil. Coach Hong Myung-bo will use the match to test combinations and fine-tune preparations for next year’s tournament.

Bolivia, who stunned Brazil to secure the inter-confederation playoff spot, arrive with confidence under Oscar Villegas but have never beaten South Korea in three meetings and are yet to score against them, making the hosts strong favourites.

South Korea vs Bolivia LIVE Score: Playing XIs

South Korea:

Bolivia:

South Korea vs Bolivia LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: South Korea vs Bolivia, FIFA international friendly

  • Venue: Daejeon World Cup Stadium

  • Date: Friday, November 14, 2025

  • Time: 4:30 PM IST

  • Live Streaming/Telecast: None

South Korea vs Bolivia LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good afternoon, football fans! This is the start of our live blog for South Korea’s match against Bolivia in Daejeon. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

