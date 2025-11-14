South Korea 0-0 Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly: Tigers Of Asia Welcome La Verde To Daejeon

South Korea Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly: 41' KOR 0-0 BOL
Saved again. Enzo Monteiro lets fly with a right-footer from outside the box, but the keeper gets behind it cleanly to make a comfortable save.
South Korea Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly: 33' KOR 0-0 BOL
Bolivia go close again. Enzo Monteiro tries his luck from a tight angle on the left, but his right-footed effort flies high over the bar. Smart pick-out from Gabriel Villamíl.
South Korea Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly: 27' KOR 0-0 BOL
Big chance denied. Enzo Monteiro cuts in from the left and fires a low right-footer, but Kim Seung-Gyu stands firm in the middle of the goal to push it away. Nice setup by Fernando Nava.
South Korea Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly: 20' KOR 0-0 BOL
South Korea have bossed the stats so far, enjoying three-fourths of the ball as well as having two shots, compared to Bolivia's none. The visitors, however, are trying to push ahead. A free-kick from near the middle of the park is floated in dangerously, but the Korean defence clear somehow.
South Korea Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly: 11' KOR 0-0 BOL
A massive chance early on for Jae-sung Lee. A corner is floated in which finds the attacker completely unmarked in the box. However, his diving header is saved by the goalkeeper and cleared by the defence.
South Korea Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly: Kickoff! | KOR 0-0 BOL
The pre-match formalities are done. The crowd are out in full force at Daejeon, and the South Korean side get tonight's friendly match underway. Stay tuned!
South Korea Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, International Friendly: Preview
South Korea enter this clash at Daejeon World Cup Stadium off the back of an unbeaten third round in World Cup Qualifiers, aiming to build on a 2-0 win over Paraguay after a heavy 5-0 loss to Brazil. Coach Hong Myung-bo will use the match to test combinations and fine-tune preparations for next year’s tournament.
Bolivia, who stunned Brazil to secure the inter-confederation playoff spot, arrive with confidence under Oscar Villegas but have never beaten South Korea in three meetings and are yet to score against them, making the hosts strong favourites.
South Korea vs Bolivia LIVE Score: Playing XIs
South Korea:
Bolivia:
South Korea vs Bolivia LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: South Korea vs Bolivia, FIFA international friendly
Venue: Daejeon World Cup Stadium
Date: Friday, November 14, 2025
Time: 4:30 PM IST
Live Streaming/Telecast: None