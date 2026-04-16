UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg Preview: Aston Villa Defend Bologna Lead As Nottingham Forest Host Porto

Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, in Nottingham, England, Sunday April 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Nick Potts

Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, in Nottingham, England, Sunday April 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Nick Potts