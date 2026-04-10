POR 1-1 NFC, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Forest, Porto Have All To Play For In 2nd Leg

In a matchup of former European champions, Nottingham Forest took home a promising 1-1 draw from Porto. Porto transformed early pressure into a goal after William Gomes tapped in a low cross from Gabriel Veiga. It was all square just two minutes later when Porto’s Martim Fernandes equalized with an own goal. The right back was almost at the center line when he sent a pass back to Diogo Costa but the goalkeeper was out of position and the ball ended up in the net.

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Bologna vs Aston Villa UEFA Europa League match photos-
Nottingham Forest players applaud the fans at the end of the Europa League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between FC Porto and Nottingham Forest in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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Bologna vs Aston Villa UEFA Europa League match photos-Zach Abbott
Nottingham Forest's Zach Abbott vies for the ball with Porto's Pepe, right, during the Europa League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between FC Porto and Nottingham Forest in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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Bologna vs Aston Villa UEFA Europa League match photos-Igor Jesus
Nottingham Forest's Igor Jesus gestures during the Europa League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between FC Porto and Nottingham Forest in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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Bologna vs Aston Villa UEFA Europa League match photos-Morato
Nottingham Forest's goalkeeper Stefan Ortega heads the ball away in front of Nottingham Forest's Morato and Porto's Seko Fofana, right, during the Europa League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between FC Porto and Nottingham Forest in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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Bologna vs Aston Villa UEFA Europa League match photos-Chris Wood
Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood heads the ball above Porto's Thiago Silva, background, during the Europa League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between FC Porto and Nottingham Forest in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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Bologna vs Aston Villa UEFA Europa League match photos-Seko Fofana
Porto's Seko Fofana runs with the ball ahead of Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White during the Europa League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between FC Porto and Nottingham Forest in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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Bologna vs Aston Villa UEFA Europa League match photos-Portos Borja Sainz
Porto's Borja Sainz, right, controls the ball next to Nottingham Forest's Dilane Bakwa during the Europa League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between FC Porto and Nottingham Forest in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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Bologna vs Aston Villa UEFA Europa League match photos-Morgan Gibbs-White
Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, right, fights for the ball with Porto's Borja Sainz during the Europa League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between FC Porto and Nottingham Forest in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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Nottingham Forest players celebrate their first goal during the Europa League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between FC Porto and Nottingham Forest in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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Bologna vs Aston Villa UEFA Europa League match photos-William Gomes
Porto's William Gomes, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Europa League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between FC Porto and Nottingham Forest in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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