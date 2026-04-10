POR 1-1 NFC, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Forest, Porto Have All To Play For In 2nd Leg
In a matchup of former European champions, Nottingham Forest took home a promising 1-1 draw from Porto. Porto transformed early pressure into a goal after William Gomes tapped in a low cross from Gabriel Veiga. It was all square just two minutes later when Porto’s Martim Fernandes equalized with an own goal. The right back was almost at the center line when he sent a pass back to Diogo Costa but the goalkeeper was out of position and the ball ended up in the net.
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