UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final Preview: Bologna Seek Breakthrough Against Aston Villa; Forest Face Porto

Bologna's Joao Mario, left, celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Cremonese and Bologna in Cremona, Italy, Sunday April 5, 2026. | Photo: Alberto Mariani/LaPresse via AP

Bologna's Joao Mario, left, celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Cremonese and Bologna in Cremona, Italy, Sunday April 5, 2026. | Photo: Alberto Mariani/LaPresse via AP