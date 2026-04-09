UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final Preview: Bologna Seek Breakthrough Against Aston Villa; Forest Face Porto

UEFA Europa League 2025‑26 quarterfinals begin with Aston Villa at Bologna, Nottingham Forest at Porto, and Freiburg hosting Celta Vigo, as Crystal Palace meet Fiorentina in the Conference League

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UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-final Leg 1 preview
Bologna's Joao Mario, left, celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Cremonese and Bologna in Cremona, Italy, Sunday April 5, 2026. | Photo: Alberto Mariani/LaPresse via AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Aston Villa visit Bologna in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League 2025-26 quarter-final

  • Nottingham Forest play Porto in a clash of former European champions

  • Freiburg host Celta Vigo, with the Bundesliga side in its first European quarter-final

Aston Villa has traveled to Italy to play Bologna in the opening leg of the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday.

Villa advanced to the last eight in Europe for the third straight year. It is fourth in the Premier League and on course to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Bologna has reached its first quarterfinal of a European competition after eliminating one of the favorites, fellow Serie A club Roma, in extra time in the round of 16.

Bologna and Villa met in the opening game of the league phase, with the Premier League club winning 1-0, and in the Champions League last season. Then, Aston Villa won 2-0. The two games were contested at Villa Park and captain John McGinn scored in both.

Another English club, Nottingham Forest, will be in action away at Porto in a meeting of two former European champions.

Porto has reached a European quarterfinal for the first time since 2014 while Forest returned to Europe for the first time in 30 years this season.

In the league phase, Forest beat Porto 2-0 at the City Ground.

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Aston Villa's John McGinn celebrates the win after the Europa League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between Aston Villa and LOSC Lille in Birmingham. - David Davies/PA via AP
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The Europa League trophy is displayed ahead of the UEFA Europa League round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final draw, at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. - | Photo: AP/MARTIAL TREZZINI
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Freiburg hosts Spanish team Celta Vigo after the Bundesliga side made a European quarterfinal for the first time. Celta is seeking to reach a semifinal for the second time after it was eliminated by Manchester United in the last four in 2017.

In the Conference League, Crystal Palace hosts Fiorentina in London in the first leg between two of the favorites of the third-tier competition.

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