UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 1st Leg Wrap: Villa Beat Bologna, Nottingham Forest Held By FC Porto

Villa has reached the last eight in Europe for the third straight year and is fourth in the Premier League, on course to qualify for the Champions League next season

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Associated Press
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Ollie Watkins
Ollie Waktins celebrates his goal in their Europa League quarter-final 1st leg. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Watkins' brace secured a 3-1 win for Villa away at Bologna

  • Nottingham Forest secured a draw against FC Porto

  • In Conference League, Palace thrashed Fiorentina at Selhurst Park

Ollie Watkins scored twice and Aston Villa beat Bologna 3-1 to move a step closer to the Europa League semifinals with its eighth straight victory in the competition on Thursday.

Ezri Konsa scored the opening goal of the quarterfinal first leg just before interval, heading home Youri Tielemans’ curling corner kick.

Watkins doubled the lead early in the second half with a shot between the legs of goalkeeper Federico Ravaglia.

Jonathan Rowe reduced the deficit to one for host Bologna in the final minute before Watkins added his second in stoppage time.

Villa has reached the last eight in Europe for the third straight year and is fourth in the Premier League, on course to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The return legs take place next Thursday.

Porto held by Forest

In a matchup of former European champions, Nottingham Forest took home a promising 1-1 draw from Porto.

Porto transformed early pressure into a goal after William Gomes tapped in a low cross from Gabriel Veiga.

It was all square just two minutes later when Porto’s Martim Fernandes equalized with an own goal. The right back was almost at the center line when he sent a pass back to Diogo Costa but the goalkeeper was out of position and the ball ended up in the net.

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Forest failed to score despite a return of striker Chris Wood from injury to the staring lineup for the first time since October.

Before the two meet at the City Ground in the second leg next week, relegation-threatened Forest hosts Villa in another crucial Premier League game on Sunday.

In the league phase, Forest beat Porto 2-0 at home.

Freiburg flying

Freiburg made the most of its first quarterfinal game in European competitions by beating Celta Vigo 3-0.

In a dream start, captain Vincenzo Grifo fired Freiburg ahead in the 10th minute, and Jan-Niklas Beste doubled the advantage in the first half.

Matthias Ginter finished the scoring in the second half.

Crystal Palace wins in Conference League

In the quarterfinal first leg between two of the favorites of the third-tier competition, Crystal Palace beat Fiorentina 3-0. Jean-Philippe Mateta, Tyrick Mitchell and Ismaïla Sarr all found the net at Selhurst Park.

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