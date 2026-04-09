FC Porto Vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League QF Leg 1: Chris Wood Starts For The Reds

FC Porto vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 QF 1st Leg: Teams Out
Porto XI: Diogo Costa, Fernandez, Silva, Bednarek, Zaidu, Fofana, Rosario, Gabriel Veiga, Sainz, Moffi, William Gomes.
Subs: Ramos, Joao Costa, Kiwior, Froholdt, Pepe, Alberto Costa, Prpic, Varela, Gul, Tiago Silva, Moura, Mora.
Nottingham Forest XI: Ortega, Morato, Murillo, Abbott, Bakwa, Yates, McAtee, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Ndoye, Wood
Subs: Sels, Williams, Hudson-Odoi, Sangare, Igor Jesus, Lucca, Hutchinson, Milenkovic, Aina, Whitehall, Sinclair, Hanks
FC Porto vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 QF 1st Leg: Reports Suggest Andy Robertson To Leave Liverpool Come End Of Season
FC Porto vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 QF 1st Leg: Live Streaming Info
You can live stream the UEFA Europa League match on SonyLIV app and website. For LIVE telecast, catch the action on the Sony Sports Network.
FC Porto vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 QF 1st Leg: H2H
Total matches: 1
Porto won: 0
Nottingham won: 1
Draws: 0