FC Porto Vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League QF Leg 1: Chris Wood Starts For The Reds

Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates

Welcome to the live coverage of tonight's UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-final 1st leg featuring FC Porto and Nottingham Forest. This interesting match will take place at the Estádio do Dragao. The Francesco Farioli-led will be favourites tonight but Vitor Pereria will look to have one over his former club. EPL side have been the underdogs this campaign and will look to navigate another fixture like in the previous round. Follow play-by-play updates and scores from the FC Porto vs Nottingham Forest FC, UEL Quarter-final first leg, right here

LIVE UPDATES

9 Apr 2026, 11:28:54 pm IST FC Porto vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 QF 1st Leg: Teams Out Porto XI: Diogo Costa, Fernandez, Silva, Bednarek, Zaidu, Fofana, Rosario, Gabriel Veiga, Sainz, Moffi, William Gomes. Subs: Ramos, Joao Costa, Kiwior, Froholdt, Pepe, Alberto Costa, Prpic, Varela, Gul, Tiago Silva, Moura, Mora.

Nottingham Forest XI: Ortega, Morato, Murillo, Abbott, Bakwa, Yates, McAtee, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Ndoye, Wood Subs: Sels, Williams, Hudson-Odoi, Sangare, Igor Jesus, Lucca, Hutchinson, Milenkovic, Aina, Whitehall, Sinclair, Hanks

9 Apr 2026, 11:15:37 pm IST FC Porto vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 QF 1st Leg: Reports Suggest Andy Robertson To Leave Liverpool Come End Of Season 🚨 BREAKING: Andy Robertson will LEAVE Liverpool at the end of the season. 👋🏼🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/M8UjtqvJ8F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 9, 2026

9 Apr 2026, 11:02:19 pm IST FC Porto vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 QF 1st Leg: Live Streaming Info You can live stream the UEFA Europa League match on SonyLIV app and website. For LIVE telecast, catch the action on the Sony Sports Network.