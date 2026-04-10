BOL 1-3 AVFC, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Villa Take Control Of Tie
Ollie Watkins scored twice and Aston Villa beat Bologna 3-1 to move a step closer to the Europa League semifinals with its eighth straight victory in the competition on Thursday. Ezri Konsa scored the opening goal of the quarterfinal first leg just before interval, heading home Youri Tielemans’ curling corner kick. Watkins doubled the lead early in the second half with a shot between the legs of goalkeeper Federico Ravaglia. Jonathan Rowe reduced the deficit to one for host Bologna in the final minute before Watkins added his second in stoppage time.
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