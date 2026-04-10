BOL 1-3 AVFC, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Villa Take Control Of Tie

Ollie Watkins scored twice and Aston Villa beat Bologna 3-1 to move a step closer to the Europa League semifinals with its eighth straight victory in the competition on Thursday. Ezri Konsa scored the opening goal of the quarterfinal first leg just before interval, heading home Youri Tielemans’ curling corner kick. Watkins doubled the lead early in the second half with a shot between the legs of goalkeeper Federico Ravaglia. Jonathan Rowe reduced the deficit to one for host Bologna in the final minute before Watkins added his second in stoppage time.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Bologna vs Aston Villa UEFA Europa League match photos-Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, left, celebrates scoring during the Europa League soccer match between Bologna and Aston Villa in Bologna, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
1/6
Bologna vs Aston Villa UEFA Europa League match photos-Jonathan Rowe
Bologna's Jonathan Rowe, left, and Aston Villa's Matty Cash in action during the Europa League soccer match between Bologna and Aston Villa in Bologna, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/6
Bologna vs Aston Villa UEFA Europa League match photos-Santiago Castro
Bologna's Santiago Castro celebrates scoring during the Europa League soccer match between Bologna and Aston Villa in Bologna, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/6
Bologna vs Aston Villa UEFA Europa League match photos- Santiago Castro
Bologna's Santiago Castro celebrates scoring during the Europa League soccer match between Bologna and Aston Villa in Bologna, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/6
Bologna vs Aston Villa UEFA Europa League match photos-Matty Cash
Aston Villa's Matty Cash and Bologna's Santiago Castro, left, in action during the Europa League soccer match between Bologna and Aston Villa in Bologna, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/6
Bologna vs Aston Villa UEFA Europa League match photos-Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Bologna's Torbjorn Heggem, right, in action during the Europa League soccer match between Bologna and Aston Villa in Bologna, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/6
Bologna vs Aston Villa UEFA Europa League match photos-Aston Villas Ezri Konsa
Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa celebrates scoring during the Europa League soccer match between Bologna and Aston Villa in Bologna, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: DDCA Director Anand Verma Alleges Ticket Fraud At Arun Jaitley Stadium - Report

  2. KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Suffers 'Rishabh Pant' Esque Bat-Slip, Still Clears Boundary - Watch

  3. IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Fined INR 12 Lakh For Slow Over-Rate After GT’s Thriller Win Over DC

  4. Rashid Khan Likely To Miss One-Off India Test Due To Fitness Issues - Report

  5. IPL One-Run Thrillers: Full List After Gujarat Titans Edge Delhi Capitals In Last-Ball Finish

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  3. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  4. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Reaches Quarters; Sindhu And Prannoy Knocked Out

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championship 2026: Watch Indian Players In Action Today

  5. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Advance With Wins; Lakshya Sen Crashes Out In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026: Voting Ends In Assam At 84.42% Turnout, Kerala Sees 77.4% Turnout Till 5 PM

  2. Dance Of Democracy: Streets Abuzz As People Cast Their Votes In Kerala, Assam And Puducherry

  3. Day In Pics: April 09, 2026

  4. Air India Flight From Mumbai To Bengaluru Returns After Engine Stall, Crew Declares ‘PAN PAN’

  5. Polling Concluded For Tripura Byelection, Voter Turnout 79.84%

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. IMF Warns Iran War Will Have Lasting Economic Scars, Even With A Potential Ceasefire

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Children Among Hundreds Killed As US And Israeli Bombs Rip Apart Iranian Cities

  4. The Gulf Widens: West Asia Faces No-Win Scenario as War On Iran Raises Fears of Instability

  5. War From An Ocean Away

Latest Stories

  1. US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Israel's Attacks On Lebanon Threaten US-Iran Ceasefire Talks

  2. Melania Trump Rejects Epstein Link, Calls Allegations ‘Baseless Smears’

  3. Putin Announces Ceasefire For Orthodox Easter, Zelenskyy Agrees

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 1665 Crore Mark Worldwide

  5. Vijay's Jana Nayagan Leaked Online Before Tamil Nadu Polls; Fans and Industry React Angrily

  6. Assembly Elections 2026: Voting Ends In Assam At 84.42% Turnout, Kerala Sees 77.4% Turnout Till 5 PM

  7. IMF Warns Iran War Will Have Lasting Economic Scars, Even With A Potential Ceasefire

  8. Slogans for Nishant Kumar in Nitish Kumar’s Presence Trigger Fresh CM Debate in Bihar