Football

UEFA Euro 2024: Germany Squad Is Being Leaked At Art Venues, In Radio Programmes

Injured Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané was announced on Tuesday by the Frankfurter Kunsthalle art exhibition venue, taking to nine altogether the number of players confirmed before Nagelsmann was to name his squad

@J__Nagelsmann
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann Photo: @J__Nagelsmann
info_icon

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann was supposed to announce his European Championship squad on Thursday, but others have been doing it for him instead. (More Football News)

Bakers, singers, entertainers, art venues, radio stations.

The German soccer federation's decision to “leak” some of Nagelsmann's choices in a variety of manners has arguably generated more excitement than the confirmed choices themselves.

Injured Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané was announced on Tuesday by the Frankfurter Kunsthalle art exhibition venue, taking to nine altogether the number of players confirmed before Nagelsmann was to name his squad.

BY Stats Perform

Borussia Dortmund forward Niclas Füllkrug was announced in a radio program, Stuttgart winger Chris Führich by a Black Forest bakery, Eintracht Frankfurt defender Robin Koch by YouTube entertainers, as was Arsenal forward Kai Havertz, then Stuttgart defender Maximilian Mittelstädt was given the green light by singer Peter Schilling on Instagram.

Mittelstädt's first goal for Germany in the win over the Netherlands in March was celebrated by Schilling's 1980s hit “Major Tom.” Thousands of German fans signed a petition to make it the official German goal jingle.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck and Bayern midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic were also called up.

The confirmed choices so far indicate there will be no return for Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka or Mats Hummels despite their strong finishes to the season. The 35-year-old Hummels played a starring role in defence to help Dortmund to the Champions League final.

Sané is suspended for Germany's next warmup match against Ukraine in Nuremberg on June 3 but will be available four days later when it faces Greece for its final tournament tune-up in Mönchengladbach.

Tournament host Germany opens Euro 2024 against Scotland in Munich on June 14. It then plays Hungary in Stuttgart on June 19 and Switzerland in Frankfurt on June 23.

