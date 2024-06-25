UEFA Euro 2024: France Secure Landmark Qualification To Knockout Stages - Reason Explained

France's progression to the Euro 2024 knockout stages was confirmed on Monday, without Didier Deschamps' side kicking a ball. (More Football News)
Les Bleus sit second in Group B - behind the Netherlands having scored a goal less - with four points from their opening two matches, ahead of facing Poland in Dortmund on Tuesday.
However, the two-time European champions will approach the game safe in the knowledge they are assured of a place in the last 16.
With Hungary and Croatia finishing third in Group A and Group B with three and two points respectively, even a defeat against Poland would see France advance as one of the four best third-placed teams.
Deschamps' side are the only European nation to qualify from the group stage of all seven major international tournaments (World Cup and European Championship) since 2012.