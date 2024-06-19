Football

FC Barcelona Shuts Down Football Academies In India - Here's Why

FC Barcelona did not provide any official reason for the closure. All its academies in the Indian cities of Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune will cease to exist from July 1

Nick Potts/PA
FC Barcelona has shut down academies in India Photo: Nick Potts/PA
info_icon

World-renowned football club FC Barcelona has decided to shut down all its academies in India, 14 years after starting operations with an aim to train the country's kids in their famed 'La Masia (youth academy)' style. (More Football News)

FC Barcelona did not provide any official reason for the closure. All its academies in the Indian cities of Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune will cease to exist from July 1.

"FC Barcelona have informed the families involved in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Pune will cease to operate as Barca Academies from 1 July 2024," the club said in a statement which it uploaded on its website.

"Barcelona's presence in India began back in 2010 and since then thousands of youngsters have learned to play football in the Barca style and with the Club's values.

GER's Jamal Musiala in action against SCO at the Euro 2024. - AP/Matthias Schrader
UEFA Euro 2024: Five Stars Who Shone Bright In Matchday 1 Of European Championships

BY Tejas Rane

"Furthermore, India was the venue for two Barca Academy APAC tournament in 2019 and 2020 and the academies have been an ever present in the 11 editions of the Barca Academy World Cup held in Barcelona during Easter Week," the club added.

Football legends such as Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique achieved their superstardom after undergoing training at the Barca Academy.

In the statement, FC Barcelona expressed gratitude to all the families for their trust in the project over the years, as well as to all the coaches, local staff, and Conscient Football, the club's India partner that has collaborated on the Barca academies project all these years.

Barca Academy India was the largest grassroots football training and development initiative in India.

As part of the venture, it set multiple football training centres in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune, organising programs, camps, leagues, tournaments, and exposure trips.

Barca Academy is the flagship FC Barcelona school aimed at boys and girls between 4 to 17 years of age and its main objective is to provide a comprehensive training environment for their students.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Allahabad HC Dismissed NEET Aspirant Plea Against NTA For Submitting 'Forged' OMR Sheet; Allows Legal Action Against Her
  2. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Bombay HC Allows Release Of 'Hamare Baraah'; Delhi Water Minister Warns Of Hunger Strike
  3. Weather Updates, June 19: Delhi Sees Warmest Night In 12 Yrs, 5 Dead In Landslide In Assam
  4. To Canada Parliament's 'Moment Of Silence' For Khalistani Extremist Nijjar, India's 'Kanishka Bombing' Reminder
  5. 'Ideology Is For The Library'
Entertainment News
  1. Anil Kapoor Has THIS To Say On Being Replaced In 'No Entry 2' And 'Welcome To The Jungle'
  2. Khushi Kapoor Reveals Her ‘Opening Move’ To Approach Someone For A Date
  3. Austin Butler Talks About Taylor Swift DJing At Paul McCartney's 'Insane' House Party
  4. Kartik Aaryan's Mother Wishes For A Doctor Daughter-In-Law; Actor Gets Nervous On Stage With Kapil Sharma
  5. Kabir Khan In Talks With Hrithik Roshan For A Post-Apocalyptic Thriller? Here's What We Know
Sports News
  1. FC Barcelona Shuts Down Football Academies In India - Here's Why
  2. Latest Sports News Today: USA Vs South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; India Women Bat Against South Africa Women In 2nd WODI
  3. IND-W Vs SA-W, 2nd ODI: India Women Bat First Against South Africa; Arundhati Reddy Makes Her Debut
  4. Royal Ascot, Day 1: Royal Family Attend As High-Profile Race Gets Underway - In Pics
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Five Stars Who Shone Bright In Matchday 1 Of European Championships
World News
  1. To Canada Parliament's 'Moment Of Silence' For Khalistani Extremist Nijjar, India's 'Kanishka Bombing' Reminder
  2. North Korea's Kim Vows 'Full Support' For Russia In Ukraine During Putin Visit
  3. Donkey With Elk Herd! Owners OF Beloved Pet Lost 5 Years Ago Discover Him 'Living His Best Life' | Video
  4. Watch: Two Wildfires Devastate Thousands Of Acres Forcing Mass Evacuations In New Mexico; One Dead
  5. Hajj 2024: Over 550 Dead In Mecca As Scorching Heat Hits Challenging Pilgrimage
Latest Stories
  1. These Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Cities For Overseas Workers
  2. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  3. NCERT Textbook Revision Draws Flak Again, This Time On Secularism And Omission Of Babri Masjid
  4. Upholding The Constitution; Breaking Stereotypes : Kerala’s SCERT Marks A Difference
  5. Latest Sports News Today: USA Vs South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; India Women Bat Against South Africa Women In 2nd WODI
  6. Daughter Of Rajya Sabha MP Runs BMW Over Sleeping Man On Chennai Road, Gets Bail
  7. Bengaluru Woman Orders Xbox On Amazon, Finds Live Snake In Package | Video
  8. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Bombay HC Allows Release Of 'Hamare Baraah'; Delhi Water Minister Warns Of Hunger Strike