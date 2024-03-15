The quarter-final line-ups for the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 have been confirmed. Arsenal will play host to their nemesis Bayern Munich in the first leg, while holders Manchester City will be on the road to take on record champions, Real Madrid. In the other two fixtures, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain will welcome Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, respectively. (More Football News)
The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarter-final first legs will be played on April 9 and 10, with the second legs the following week. The semi-finals are scheduled for April 30 and May 1 (first leg), and May 7 and 8 (Second leg). Wembley Stadium in London will host the final on June 1.
The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final was held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday with 2011-12 winner John Obi Mikel, with Chelsea, as the guest.
The highlight of the draw, of course, was the pairing of Manchester City and Real Madrid. The two giants of European football will be meeting for a third successive season in the Champions League. In the last season's semis, Pep Guardiola's City thrashed Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate.
In another intriguing tie, Harry Kane will return to London to take on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal as Bayern Munich look to revive their season following a sluggish run in the German Bundesliga. The last time the England captain faced Arsenal, he scored in Tottenham Hotspur's 1-3 defeat at the Emirates Stadium.
The quarter-final round will also witness another homecoming. PSG manager, Luis Enrique, will be at Camp Nuo to face his former club Barcelona. The Spaniard led Barca to a Champions League title in 2015.
In the Champions League 2023-24 semi-finals, winners of Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund will take on either Paris Saint-Germain or Barcelona; while Arsenal or Bayern Munich will take on the winners of the Real Madrid vs Manchester City tie.
On April 9 or 10, Madrid will host the first leg of the Champions League match, with the second leg taking place the following week in Manchester.
Paris Saint-Germain, with Kylian Mbappe in his farewell season, will face Barcelona in the next stage of the competition. If they win, Mbappe and PSG will not be able to play against Real Madrid - the team he is expected to join in the summer - until the final.
The draw for the UEFA Champions League put the four top-rated teams in the same half, which is pretty remarkable. The winner between Real Madrid and Manchester City will play away in the first leg against either Arsenal or Bayern.
The draw included five European champions who have won 27 out of the 68 previous titles, along with three beaten finalists, namely Arsenal, Atletico, and PSG.