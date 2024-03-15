What the papers say
Liverpool midfielder Luis Diaz has become a summer transfer target for Paris St Germain, according to the Daily Mail, as the club looks to replace French star Kylian Mbappe, who will leave for Real Madrid. Diaz joined Liverpool from Forto and has excelled at Anfield, scoring six goals with three assists in 27 Premier League games. (More Football News)
Chelsea are interested in Lille defender Leny Yoro as they look to replace 39-year-old Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva, the Standard says.
The Telegraph says Newcastle are hoping to accelerate sporting manager Dan Ashworth’s exit to Manchester United. Monaco’s Paul Mitchell is apparently at the top of the pile to replace him.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Marcus Rashford: The Manchester United striker is not expected to move to Paris St Germain this summer despite being touted as the replacement for Mbappe, according to Sky Sports.
Douglas Luiz: Aston Vila are confident they will keep the 25-year-old despite Arsenal setting their sights on the Brazilian midfielder, 90min reports.