Atletico Madrid had to dig deep to beat sixth division Vic 2-0 thanks to late goals by Julian Alvarez to reach the Copa del Rey second round on Thursday. (More Sports News)
While most LaLiga clubs fielded much-changed teams against lower-level sides, Atletico coach Diego Simeone selected several regulars in his side for the game on the outskirts of Barcelona.
But even with big names like Conor Gallagher, Alexander Sorloth and Rodrigo Riquelme in the line-up, Atletico struggled on a soaked artificial pitch.
Simeone had to bring on Antoine Griezmann, captain Koke and Alvarez to help break the deadlock in the second half.
After the home side's Marti Riera wasted two golden chances on the counter, Atletico took the lead with a penalty in the 81st minute converted by Alvarez after Giuliano Simeone was brought down.
Vic's Alfons Senye was sent off after receiving a second yellow for complaining to the referee following the penalty award and Alvarez wrapped Atletico's win after a counter attack in the 89th minute.
Atletico joined Girona, Villarreal, Rayo Vallecano, Espanyol, Sevilla, Celta Vigo and Getafe in the second round, with all LaLiga sides advancing so far.
Seven Copa del Rey matches scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday were postponed after flash floods swept the eastern region of Valencia, killing at least 158 people.
Data Debrief: Domination with little reward for Atletico
The visitors boasted an 81.5% share of possession by full-time at Vic and took 34 touches inside the opposition box but had only two goals to show for it at the final whistle.
Atletico boasted an expected goals (xG) total of 2.65 with Alvarez accumulating 1.16xG himself. Sixth-tier Vic held their own, however, as Riera boasted a 0.4 total xG at full-time, just under a third of Vic's total of 0.66xG.