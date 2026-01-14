Deportivo La Coruna 0-1 Atletico Madrid, Copa Del Rey: Antoine Griezmann's Stunner Seals Cup Progression

Antoine Griezmann's stunning second-half free-kick sent Atletico Madrid into the Copa del Rey quarter-finals following a 1-0 win over second-tier Deportivo La Coruna.
In what was their first game since their semi-final exit from the Supercopa de Espana, Atletico bounced back to register their first win of 2026 in all competitions.
Julian Alvarez forced Deportivo goalkeeper German Parreno into an early stop with a powerful header before Matteo Ruggeri's curling shot cannoned against the right-hand post.
Atletico hit the woodwork again four minutes before half-time when Griezmann's fizzing strike struck the crossbar as Marcos Llorente's blazed effort closed out the first half.
But Diego Simeone's team found the breakthrough in the 61st minute through Griezmann, who picked out the top-right corner with a fine set-piece that left Parreno stranded.
Deportivo responded well to going behind and saw Adria Alti sting the palms of Juan Musso, but the hosts were restricted to very few clear-cut chances by their opponents.
With Atletico happy to sit back and soak up the pressure, Samuele Mulattieri's 79th-minute header sailed over the crossbar, which was the closest either side came late on.
Data Debrief: Griezmann leading Atleti's title tilt
Atletico have reached four semi-finals since winning the Copa del Rey in 2012-13, and their display here edged them closer to another spot in the final four, though they will be confident of ending their 13-year wait for the title this time around.
And that could be down to the individual quality of their French talisman. Indeed, since Opta began collecting data for the Copa del Rey in 2013-14, only Lionel Messi has scored more goals (32) and been involved in more goals (53) than Griezmann (37– 28 goals, nine assists).
Simeone's side could have made the scoreline look even more dominant, given they registered an expected goals (xG) total of 1.23 from their 15 shots to Deportivo's 0.7 from their 10 attempts, but just one goal was enough to continue their fine away form.
They are now unbeaten in their last five away matches in all competitions (W4 D1), representing their best such stretch without defeat in over a year.