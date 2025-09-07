Turkiye Vs Spain Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: TUR 0-0 ESP; La Roja Eye Second Straight Win
Turkey Vs Spain Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: La Roja have won their last three games against Our Boys. Catch all the action from the TUR vs ESP football qualifying match at the Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium
Turkey Vs Spain Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: La Roja beat Bulgaria 3-0 in their previous outing. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers clash between Turkey and Spain at the Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium in Turkey on Monday (September 8 as per India time). Luis de la Fuente's side are the favourites to finish on top of Group E, and seek a second straight win to strengthen their claim. Up against them are Vincenzo Montella's men, who are likely to be their strongest challengers in the group. The task ahead is daunting anyway for Turkey, who last beat Spain back in 1967. Follow the live football scores and updates from the qualifying match.
Turkey Vs Spain Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 12:15am IST. The Turkey vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers group E clash will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in the country.
Hello and welcome to everyone joining us late in the weekend for some football action. The FIFA World Cup qualifiers pit Spain against Turkey, and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the encounter.