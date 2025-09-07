Turkiye Vs Spain Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: TUR 0-0 ESP; La Roja Eye Second Straight Win

Turkey Vs Spain Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: La Roja beat Bulgaria 3-0 in their previous outing. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers clash between Turkey and Spain at the Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium in Turkey on Monday (September 8 as per India time). Luis de la Fuente's side are the favourites to finish on top of Group E, and seek a second straight win to strengthen their claim. Up against them are Vincenzo Montella's men, who are likely to be their strongest challengers in the group. The task ahead is daunting anyway for Turkey, who last beat Spain back in 1967. Follow the live football scores and updates from the qualifying match.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Sept 2025, 12:15:59 am IST Turkiye Vs Spain Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: TUR Starting XI And here's Turkiye's line-up: A Millî Takımımızın, İspanya karşısında sahaya çıkacak 11’i belli oldu. 🇹🇷#BizimÇocuklar | #TURESP | #FIFAWorldCup



11’imiz: Uğurcan Çakır, Merih Demiral, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Arda Güler, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Kenan Yıldız, Eren Elmalı, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, İsmail Yüksek, Mert Müldür,… pic.twitter.com/LRof8qjQ83 — Türkiye #BizimÇocuklar 🇹🇷 (@MilliTakimlar) September 7, 2025

7 Sept 2025, 11:43:39 pm IST Turkiye Vs Spain Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: ESP Starting XI This is how the Unai Simon-led Spain line up for tonight's clash against Turkey: 🚨 OFFICIAL | STARTING XI



👥 Here’s the lineup we’re rolling out against Türkiye. #VamosEspaña | #FIFAWorldCup ⚽🔥 pic.twitter.com/lzWx25lz4j — Spanish Football (@SpainIsFootball) September 7, 2025

7 Sept 2025, 11:20:37 pm IST Turkey Vs Spain Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 12:15am IST. The Turkey vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers group E clash will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in the country.