Germany Vs Northern Ireland Live Score, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: GER Look To Reset After Shock Slovakia Loss

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers clash between Germany and Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany on Monday (September 8 as per India time). Having suffered a shocking 0-2 defeat to Slovakia in their campaign opener, Julian Nagelsmann's side are looking to bounce back and live up to their billing as the favourites to top group A. Their opponent Northern Ireland, on the other hand, began with a 3-1 win over Luxembourg and will be seeking to upset the European giants. Follow the live football scores and updates from the qualifying match.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Sept 2025, 12:17:29 am IST Germany Vs Northern Ireland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: NIR Starting XI And here is Northern Ireland's line-up: Let’s go 🙌🏻🟢⚪️ #GAWA pic.twitter.com/kJuHTxaA3O — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) September 7, 2025

7 Sept 2025, 11:47:57 pm IST Germany Vs Northern Ireland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: GER Starting XI This is how the Joshua Kimmich-led Germany line up for tonight's clash against Northern Ireland: Here’s our Starting XI against Northern Ireland! 👊#DFB #GermanFootball #GermanMNT #GERNIR pic.twitter.com/fFJTJTBTY7 — German Football (@DFB_Team_EN) September 7, 2025

7 Sept 2025, 11:23:42 pm IST Germany Vs Northern Ireland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 12:15am IST. The Germany vs Northern Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers group A clash will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in the country.