Germany Vs Northern Ireland Live Score, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: GER Look To Reset After Shock Slovakia Loss

Germany Vs Northern Ireland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: The visitors have lost all of their previous nine face-offs against Die Nationalmannschaft. Catch all the action from the GER vs NIR football qualifying match at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne

Germany Vs Northern Ireland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers
Germany Vs Northern Ireland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Florian Wirtz, left, exercises with his team during a training session in Cologne. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers clash between Germany and Northern Ireland at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany on Monday (September 8 as per India time). Having suffered a shocking 0-2 defeat to Slovakia in their campaign opener, Julian Nagelsmann's side are looking to bounce back and live up to their billing as the favourites to top group A. Their opponent Northern Ireland, on the other hand, began with a 3-1 win over Luxembourg and will be seeking to upset the European giants. Follow the live football scores and updates from the qualifying match.
Germany Vs Northern Ireland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: NIR Starting XI

And here is Northern Ireland's line-up:

Germany Vs Northern Ireland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: GER Starting XI

This is how the Joshua Kimmich-led Germany line up for tonight's clash against Northern Ireland:

Germany Vs Northern Ireland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 12:15am IST. The Germany vs Northern Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers group A clash will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in the country.

Germany Vs Northern Ireland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Hi There!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us tonight for some FIFA World Cup qualifying action. Germany host Northern Ireland in a quest to make amends for their 0-2 upset to Slovakia earlier. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

