Turkey Vs Czech Republic Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch TUR Vs CZE European Championship Match

As they battle for a place in the Euro 2024 knockout phase, the Czech Republic and Turkey face off at Hamburg's Volksparkstadion on Wednesday evening. Both teams aim to join Group F winners Portugal in the last 16. (More Football News)
Turkey only need to avoid defeat to secure second place, while the Czechs must win and hope Georgia do not cause an upset against Portugal.
The Czech Republic, led by star striker Patrik Schick, salvaged a crucial point against Georgia last weekend. Schick, who was pivotal in their Euro 2020 run, scored a second-half equalizer to deny Georgia a historic win.
The Czechs can secure second place if they beat Turkey and Georgia fail to stun Portugal. If both the Czechs and Georgia win, goal difference will decide the outcome. A draw would likely see the Czechs exit at the group stage, and a loss would certainly end their campaign.
Despite arriving in Germany on a run of five straight wins, mostly in friendlies, the Czechs have struggled in competitive matches, winning only four of their last 15. Additionally, they have taken maximum points from just one of their last eight group games at the Euros.
Turkey, on the other hand, will take confidence from history, having beaten the Czech Republic in their previous two Euro meetings. A 3-2 comeback win in 2008 and a 2-0 victory in 2016 bode well for the Crescent-Stars.
Here are all the details about Turkey vs Czech Republic, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F matchday 3 Live Streaming:
When is the Turkey vs Czech Republic, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F match?
The Turkey vs Czech Republic, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F match will be played at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg on Thursday, June 27 at 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Turkey vs Czech Republic, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.