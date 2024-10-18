Trent Alexander-Arnold At Liverpool: Homegrown Hero Initially Found Anfield Role 'Intimidating'

Trent Alexander-Arnold said it took him a while to get used to being a hometown representative for Liverpool. (More Football News)
Alexander-Arnold made his Premier League debut eight years ago under Jurgen Klopp as an 18-year-old and has since made 233 league appearances for Liverpool.
In the top-flight, he has 59 assists, the joint-most by a defender in the competition's history, alongside team-mate Andy Robertson.
Since making his debut, the 26-year-old has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world, having also picked up 33 senior caps for England.
However, Alexander-Arnold admitted the position he was in had the potential to be overwhelming for someone like him.
"At first it's quite intimidating because so many people are watching you and so many people are wanting to see what you're doing and emulate what you're doing," he told the Liverpool club website.
"You get to a point where you embrace it and use it as motivation, I think," he said.
"Growing up I had idols like Stevie G [Steven Gerrard] and Carra [Jamie Carragher] who, not their message directly to me, but the careers themselves and being from the city and going through the academy system made it possible.
"In my mind, it was like, 'If they can do it, why can't I?' They've probably played on the same fields as I have. They were doing the same things in the academy, and they came through the same system and were able to achieve it. So, if I've got enough discipline, hard work and talent, then why can't I go and do that?
"I think that's something that sticks with me a lot of the time. It's sometimes the reason why I push myself to show people if you're willing to work hard enough that anything is possible."
Alexander-Arnold says he is aware of the example he sets to others who might be in the position he was before playing for Liverpool, though he was conscious of highlighting the effort it takes to get to where he is now.
"That's something that is firmly in my mind. If you do think it, you can do it, but it'll take hard work. But if you're willing to put that in, you can do and achieve any dream you want," he said.