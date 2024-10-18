Football

Trent Alexander-Arnold At Liverpool: Homegrown Hero Initially Found Anfield Role 'Intimidating'

Since making his debut, Trent Alexander-Arnold has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world, having also picked up 33 senior caps for England

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield.
info_icon

Trent Alexander-Arnold said it took him a while to get used to being a hometown representative for Liverpool. (More Football News)

Alexander-Arnold made his Premier League debut eight years ago under Jurgen Klopp as an 18-year-old and has since made 233 league appearances for Liverpool. 

In the top-flight, he has 59 assists, the joint-most by a defender in the competition's history, alongside team-mate Andy Robertson. 

Liverpool boss Arne Slot. - null
Liverpool Vs Chelsea Preview: What To Expect, Players To Watch Out, Top Travellers

BY Stats Perform

Since making his debut, the 26-year-old has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world, having also picked up 33 senior caps for England.

However, Alexander-Arnold admitted the position he was in had the potential to be overwhelming for someone like him.

"At first it's quite intimidating because so many people are watching you and so many people are wanting to see what you're doing and emulate what you're doing," he told the Liverpool club website.

"You get to a point where you embrace it and use it as motivation, I think," he said.

"Growing up I had idols like Stevie G [Steven Gerrard] and Carra [Jamie Carragher] who, not their message directly to me, but the careers themselves and being from the city and going through the academy system made it possible.

"In my mind, it was like, 'If they can do it, why can't I?' They've probably played on the same fields as I have. They were doing the same things in the academy, and they came through the same system and were able to achieve it. So, if I've got enough discipline, hard work and talent, then why can't I go and do that?

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Arne Slot - null
Arne Slot Backs Trent Alexander-Arnold To Improve Defensively With '100% Focus'

BY Stats Perform

"I think that's something that sticks with me a lot of the time. It's sometimes the reason why I push myself to show people if you're willing to work hard enough that anything is possible."

Alexander-Arnold says he is aware of the example he sets to others who might be in the position he was before playing for Liverpool, though he was conscious of highlighting the effort it takes to get to where he is now.

"That's something that is firmly in my mind. If you do think it, you can do it, but it'll take hard work. But if you're willing to put that in, you can do and achieve any dream you want," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Virat Kohli Dismissed Off Last Ball; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3
  2. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Becomes Fourth Indian Past 9,000-Run Landmark - Check Full List
  3. Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch SL-A Vs HK Match
  4. Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong, ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: BAN A Field First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024: New York Strikers Unveil Star-Studded Squad For New Season
Football News
  1. Bayern vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga Preview: Kompany Has Faith In Bavarians Despite Winless Run
  2. Trent Alexander-Arnold At Liverpool: Homegrown Hero Initially Found Anfield Role 'Intimidating'
  3. East Bengal FC Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  4. Lauren James Injury Update: Chelsea To Assess Forward In London, Reveals Sonia Bompastor
  5. FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
  3. Iga Swiatek Teams Up With New Coach Wim Fissette Ahead Of WTA Finals— Naomi Osaka's Former Mentor
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  3. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  4. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  5. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Satyendar Jain Of AAP Gets Bail By Delhi Court In Money Laundering Case
  2. Smog Weather Returns To Delhi
  3. Delhi Govt Identifies 13 Hotspots With 'Very Poor' Air, Forms Committee To Monitor Them
  4. MUDA Scam: ED Conducts Raids In Mysuru Office Over Money Laundering Case Related To Siddaramaiah
  5. SC Paves Way For Trial In Sacrilege Cases Against Gurmeet Ram Rahim
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Latin America And Human Rights: The Never-Ending Crisis In Venezuela, Cuba And Nicaragua
  2. People Across World Witness Supermoon
  3. Why Has US Sanctioned 2 Indian Nationals Over Ties With Network Of Houthis
  4. Russia Flaunts Its Many Doomsday Weapons To Keep West From Ramping Up Support For Ukraine
  5. 'Yahya Sinwar Wasn't That Day's Target': How Israel Found Hamas Leader By Chance
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Virat Kohli Dismissed Off Last Ball; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3