Football

Arne Slot Backs Trent Alexander-Arnold To Improve Defensively With '100% Focus'

The right-back has said he welcomes Slot's criticism, claiming he wants the Dutchman's help to become "the defender that no one wants to come up against in Europe"

Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold Arne Slot
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Arne Slot
info_icon

Arne Slot says Trent Alexander-Arnold has always been a "good defender" but backed him to get better if he can improve on his concentration. (More Football News)

The right-back has said he welcomes Slot's criticism, claiming he wants the Dutchman's help to become "the defender that no one wants to come up against in Europe".

Alexander-Arnold more often draws plaudits for his attacking play, and in Liverpool's latest win, he reached 100 goal involvements (19 goals, 81 assists), setting up Luis Diaz's second in their 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

Slot acknowledged how important Alexander-Arnold's impact going forward is, and that he is more than happy to help his defensive side.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot - null
Premier League: Arne Slot 'Right Man' To Lead Liverpool's Title Challenge, Says David James

BY Stats Perform

"Yeah, it's difficult for me to judge how it has been in years before - we are talking here about a player that won the Champions League and a league title," Slot said.

"He mentioned himself that winning a league is about defending. It's clear to me then that he's been a good defender all his life.

"But because he's so so special with the ball, the main emphasis goes to him doing special things with the ball. With him, it's not about if he's capable of doing things, it's his concentration rate and being 100% focused.

"This is what we talk about a lot, that he always has to be active in every situation of the game, even if the ball is far away from him. It's not that he's learned how to defend in the last three months; he's won the league and the Champions League!

"It's just getting him to understand what is necessary for him to play the best possible game and that's what we talk about with all the individuals but also with him."

The defensive work put in by Alexander-Arnold is already starting to show, as he has made the third-most interceptions (31) out of his team-mates, and won possession on 176 occasions, with only Alexis Mac Allister (195) bettering that in the Premier League so far this season.

The 25-year-old has described his new manager's approach as "refreshing" after his bright start to life on Merseyside.

When asked how he felt about Alexander-Arnold's comments, Slot said: "I think we all remember the day that Jurgen [Klopp] left and what that man meant to him [Trent Alexander-Arnold].

"So, you can assume how good of a relationship the two of them had, so to hear him say this about his new manager is always nice. It's not always easy to come in and replace a manager like him.

"But it's the same with Trent as it is with the others. They are getting a lot of individual attention to make them better, because if they get better, then the team does as well." 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch CPL Match 27
  2. Shan Masood Retains Captaincy As Pakistan Announce Squad For 1st Test Against England
  3. Pakistan At 2024 Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. India At 2024 Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Nepal Vs Oman Highlights, Cricket World Cup League Two: Match Abandoned Without Toss Due To Rain
Football News
  1. Struggling Girona Need To Rediscover Their Identity, Says Head Coach Michel
  2. Erik Ten Hag Calls For 'Trust' Over Marcus Rashford Involvement
  3. Salah's Game Improving Under Slot, Claims Former Liverpool Goalkeeper James
  4. Arne Slot Backs Trent Alexander-Arnold To Improve Defensively With '100% Focus'
  5. Punjab FC Vs Hyderabad FC Preview Indian Super League 2024-25: Shers Look For Third Straight Win
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
  2. Japan Open 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule: When, Where To Watch ATP 500 Tennis Tournament
  3. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  4. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight
  5. Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback
Hockey News
  1. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  2. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  3. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  4. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jammu And Kashmir Polls: 3 Districts Hit By Deadly Terror Attacks To Vote On Sept 25
  2. Odisha To Test Jagannath Temple 'Prasad' Amid Tirupati Laddu
  3. J&K Elections | Outlook's Exclusive Interview with Engineer Rashid
  4. West Bengal Govt To Continue Only 1 Tram Route In Kolkata From Now On
  5. 'Money Spinning Machine': SC Dismisses Punjab Govt's Plea To Widen 'NRI' Quota | What Is It All About?
Entertainment News
  1. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  2. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  3. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  4. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  5. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  2. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
World News
  1. Elon Musk's X Faces Backlash Over Block Feature Changes | What It Means For The Users
  2. Late Snowstorms Hit Coastal South Africa: 2 Dead, Major Highways Closed, Flooding Risks Loom
  3. Who Is Harini Amarasuriya? Sri Lanka's 1st Woman Prime Minister In Over 2 Decades
  4. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  5. Iran Sent Thousands Of SMS Seeking Revenge Over 2023 Quran Burnings, Says Sweden
Latest Stories
  1. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  2. Is Mpox Clade 1b Strain More Dangerous Than Clade 2? | Explained
  3. Gujarat: School Principal Kills 6-Year-Old Girl For Resisting Rape, Arrested; Body Dumped In School Compound
  4. Mali Vs Malawi, ICC T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: MLI Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  7. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 558 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  8. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting