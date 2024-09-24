Arne Slot Backs Trent Alexander-Arnold To Improve Defensively With '100% Focus'

Arne Slot says Trent Alexander-Arnold has always been a "good defender" but backed him to get better if he can improve on his concentration. (More Football News)
The right-back has said he welcomes Slot's criticism, claiming he wants the Dutchman's help to become "the defender that no one wants to come up against in Europe".
Alexander-Arnold more often draws plaudits for his attacking play, and in Liverpool's latest win, he reached 100 goal involvements (19 goals, 81 assists), setting up Luis Diaz's second in their 3-0 win over Bournemouth.
Slot acknowledged how important Alexander-Arnold's impact going forward is, and that he is more than happy to help his defensive side.
"Yeah, it's difficult for me to judge how it has been in years before - we are talking here about a player that won the Champions League and a league title," Slot said.
"He mentioned himself that winning a league is about defending. It's clear to me then that he's been a good defender all his life.
"But because he's so so special with the ball, the main emphasis goes to him doing special things with the ball. With him, it's not about if he's capable of doing things, it's his concentration rate and being 100% focused.
"This is what we talk about a lot, that he always has to be active in every situation of the game, even if the ball is far away from him. It's not that he's learned how to defend in the last three months; he's won the league and the Champions League!
"It's just getting him to understand what is necessary for him to play the best possible game and that's what we talk about with all the individuals but also with him."
The defensive work put in by Alexander-Arnold is already starting to show, as he has made the third-most interceptions (31) out of his team-mates, and won possession on 176 occasions, with only Alexis Mac Allister (195) bettering that in the Premier League so far this season.
The 25-year-old has described his new manager's approach as "refreshing" after his bright start to life on Merseyside.
When asked how he felt about Alexander-Arnold's comments, Slot said: "I think we all remember the day that Jurgen [Klopp] left and what that man meant to him [Trent Alexander-Arnold].
"So, you can assume how good of a relationship the two of them had, so to hear him say this about his new manager is always nice. It's not always easy to come in and replace a manager like him.
"But it's the same with Trent as it is with the others. They are getting a lot of individual attention to make them better, because if they get better, then the team does as well."