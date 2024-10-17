Sports

Liverpool Vs Chelsea Preview: What To Expect, Players To Watch Out, Top Travellers

The Reds have been in excellent form under new boss Arne Slot, who is the first Liverpool manager to win as many as nine of his first 10 games in charge of the club

Arne Slot Liverpool Vs Chelsea English Premier League
Liverpool boss Arne Slot.
info_icon

Two teams who are flying high so far this season go head-to-head in this weekend's big Premier League game. (More Football News)

League leaders Liverpool welcome in-form Chelsea to Anfield for a mouthwatering encounter.

The Reds have been in excellent form under new boss Arne Slot, who is the first Liverpool manager to win as many as nine of his first 10 games in charge of the club.

However, Opta's power ranking system suggests that Liverpool have actually had the easiest start of any Premier League team.

info_icon

Chelsea, who have won four of their last six league outings after losing to Manchester City in their opening match, are sure to present an altogether tougher test.

Here, we delve into the data.

What's expected?

Having lost three consecutive league games against Chelsea between 2013 and 2014, Liverpool have now lost just two of their last 19 against the Blues (W7 D10).

Indeed, Liverpool are unbeaten in their last six Premier League meetings with Chelsea, though five of these have ended level (W1).

With a recent record that strong, it's hardly surprising that the Reds are made the favourites by Opta's supercomputer.

The model gives Liverpool a 59.4% chance of taking the three points, while Chelsea came out on top in 19.4% of its simulations. The likelihood of a draw is 21.2%.

info_icon

Chelsea have won just one of their last nine Premier League away games against Liverpool (D5 L3), and they went down 4-1 in the corresponding fixture last season.

That big win for the Reds came less than a month before the EFL Cup final, which a depleted Liverpool won 1-0 thanks to Virgil van Dijk's header deep into stoppage time, with Chelsea – then of course overseen by Mauricio Pochettino – passed up four big chances, defined by Opta as an opportunity from which a team would reasonably be expected to score.

But under Enzo Maresca, who is freshly minted as Premier League Manager of the Month for September, Chelsea have been more clinical. Only Man City (17) have scored more goals than the Blues (16), who have also outperformed their 14.7 expected goals (xG), so they will be hoping to capitalise on any big opportunities that come their way on Sunday.

Getting past Liverpool's defence, though, is another matter.

Solid foundations

Replacing a club legend like Jurgen Klopp was not going to be easy, though Slot is making a good fist of making it look simple so far.

The former Feyenoord coach has reduced the chaos and brought slightly more control to Liverpool's play, and for the most part, this has worked a treat, bar in that shock 1-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest in September.

Liverpool have still registered the third-highest xG in the league over the first seven games (14.0), behind Chelsea and Tottenham, but Slot has looked to build on a strong base.

Slot's team have conceded the fewest goals (two), kept the most clean sheets (five), and have the lowest expected goals against (xGA) figure (5.2) of any side in the Premier League this season.

In the 266 minutes Liverpool’s Premier League games have been level on the scoreline this season, the Reds have faced just 16 shots, an average of 5.4 per 90. This is both the lowest total faced and per 90 faced when drawing of any side in the competition this term.

They have ridden their luck at times, though. They were shaky and perhaps fortunate that Virgil van Dijk did not give away a penalty for pulling on Marc Guehi's shirt in the 1-0 win at Crystal Palace prior to the international break.

That victory came at a cost, too, with goalkeeper Alisson sustaining a hamstring injury that will keep him out until after the November international break.

In Caoimhin Kelleher, Liverpool have a fantastic number two (and one that wishes to move on), though. The Republic of Ireland international has always stood up to be counted when required, and since the start of last season, has recorded an impressive goals-prevented figure of 2.9, having conceded 10 goals (excluding own goals and penalties) from an expected goals on target (xGoT) against of 12.9.

Kelleher also played against Chelsea in the EFL Cup final in February, so he has good recent form against them.

Top travellers

Chelsea are no pushovers on the road, though, so do not expect a repeat of last season's 4-1 drubbing.

In fact, these two teams are the only ones with a 100% away win rate in the Premier League this season (three wins out of three).

Only in 2005-06 (four) and 2008-09 (eight) have Chelsea ever won their opening four away matches of a league season.

Maresca, meanwhile, is looking to become only the fifth boss to win each of his first four away Premier League games, with one of the previous four to do so being Slot (also Bobby Gould, John Gregory, and Luiz Felipe Scolari).

Chelsea will want to get on the ball, but they may be best served being patient and waiting for their moments to pounce on the break.

Key to that tactic would be Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke, who have created 15 chances for each other in the Premier League this season, the most of any duo.

Indeed, Palmer's four assists for Madueke is also the most from one player for a team-mate so far this term. Though in Nicolas Jackson and the likes of Joao Felix, Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho, Chelsea have plenty of attackers who can test that mean Liverpool defence.

info_icon

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Liverpool - Mohamed Salah

Salah has accumulated 4.1 xG in the league this season, which is the highest of any player in Liverpool’s squad. With 231 goal contributions for Liverpool (159 goals, 72 assists), he ranks sixth on the all-time list for Premier League goal contributions for a single side.

The Egypt star has scored four goals in 13 Premier League games against former side Chelsea, averaging a goal every 257 minutes against the Blues. Among opponents he has played 10+ times in the competition, only against Burnley (778) does he have a poorer minutes per goal rate.

Chelsea - Cole Palmer

Palmer has directly contributed to more Premier League goals (44 – 28 goals, 16 assists) than any other player in the top flight since the start of last season.

The 22-year-old was named Premier League Player of the Month for September. He has won two of the last three Player of the Month awards, with only Frank Lampard (four) winning more for the Blues than Palmer (two).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: SA-W Chasing 135 To Make History
  2. IND Vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 Report: India In Trouble After Getting Out On 46; Kiwis Reach 180/3
  3. AUS-W Vs SA-W, Women's T20 WC 2024 1st Semi-Final Toss Update: South Africa Elect To Field First - Check Playing XIs
  4. SL Vs WI 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Hasaranga , Theekshana Stop West Indies At 162; Sri Lanka Need 163 To Win Series
  5. Delhi Capitals Announce Staff Changes Ahead Of IPL 2025: Rao As Director Of Cricket, Badani As Head Coach
Football News
  1. NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 2-3 CFC At Full-time
  2. India 5-2 Pakistan: IND Begin SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Campaign With Thumping Win
  3. Twente Vs Chelsea, Women's Champions League: Catarina Macario Excluded From Squad - 'All Part Of Plan'
  4. St. Polten Women 2-3 Man City Women: Gareth Taylor Learns A 'Lesson' With UEFA Champions League Victory
  5. Man United Vs Brentford, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch, Match Prediction, Head-To-Head Record
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Teams Up With New Coach Wim Fissette Ahead Of WTA Finals— Naomi Osaka's Former Mentor
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
  4. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  5. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assam Train Accident: 8 Coaches Of Lokmanya Tilak Express Derail At Dibalong; No Casualty Reported
  2. 'Shifting Blame Doesn't Work': MEA Says Canada Didn't Take Action Against Gangsters Despite India's Request
  3. Bahraich Violence: 2 Of 5 Suspects Suffer Gunshot Wounds In Encounter While Fleeing To Nepal
  4. Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As Haryana CM
  5. What's In A Slogan? Jai Shri Ram: From Devotion To Intimidation
Entertainment News
  1. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  2. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  3. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  4. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  5. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Climate Crisis: Global Water Cycle Disrupted For The First Time In History| What All Are At Stake?
  2. Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’s October 7 Mastermind, Dead? Israel Military Investigates
  3. Israeli Airstrikes Continue To Pound Parts Of Lebanon
  4. Russia-Ukraine War | In Pics
  5. Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal Issues Arrest Warrant Against Sheikh Hasina
Latest Stories
  1. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Releases 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
  2. 'As We Said...': India Hits Back After Trudeau's 'No Proof, Only Intelligence' Remark
  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Stumps Taken As Kiwis Lead By 134 Runs; NZ - 180/3 (50 Overs), IND - 46 All Out
  4. Daily Horoscope, October 17, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As CM, Bringing BJP's Govt For 3rd Straight Term
  6. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  7. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  8. Will India Go To Pakistan For Champions Trophy? A New Chapter In INDO-PAK Cricket Diplomacy