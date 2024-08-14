Football Transfers: Noussair Mazraoui Makes Manchester United Switch From Bayern Munich

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich. (More Football News)
He is the second player to join from the Bundesliga giants on Tuesday, following Matthijs de Ligt's arrival.
Mazraoui joined Bayern in July 2022, making 55 appearances in all competitions during his two-year spell, and is now reunited with Erik ten Hag, who gave him his debut at Ajax.
Last season, he created the third-most chances among the Bayern defenders (15) despite only making 19 appearances in the Bundesliga.
"It's an incredible feeling to be a Manchester United player, and I cannot wait to walk out at Old Trafford wearing the red shirt," Mazraoui told United's media channels.
"I know that I'm joining the club at an exciting time; everyone I've spoken to has the same ambition for us to win trophies together, and I can feel the determination to achieve that.
"Erik ten Hag played an important part in my development as a player, so it is exciting to be reuniting with him as I enter the prime years of my career. I know what he expects from his players, and I will give everything to help the group be successful."
Mazraoui is United's fourth signing this transfer window, with Joshua Zirkzee and Lenny Yoro also joining the club, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka departed earlier on Tuesday to join West Ham.